Woman shot, killed in domestic dispute in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale police are searching for a man who shot and killed a woman Tuesday.

Police said the woman, who was not identified, was shot multiple times in a domestic dispute just before 7:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Northwest 11th Place.

Family members said the woman was killed by her daughter's boyfriend.

An official with the Fort Lauderdale Fire-Rescue Department said the woman was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center, where she later died of her injuries.

Police did not release any information about the shooter.

