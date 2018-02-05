Woman who killed 2-year-old son prevented father from seeing boy, man says

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman accused of stabbing her 2-year-old son to death over the weekend had kept the boy's father from seeing him for a couple of months, the man told Local 10 News on Monday.

"I feel like, in my heart, it's not true. It's not real," Jessee Gonzales said.

Gonzales said he still can't believe his son, Alphonse, is gone.

"I just picture his face and, like, being around him all of the time was always so good," Gonzales said.

Gonzales said he and Alphonse’s mother, Nathaly Ramos, 22, separated about a year ago, but they were still cordial.

He said he'd come see Alphonse often, but Ramos suddenly stopped answering his calls two months ago.

"It's been already two months I've just been trying to see him and I find out about this today, and it just kills me very deeply because I have no son no more," Gonzales said.

According to police, Ramos's new boyfriend woke up early Sunday to her standing over him with a knife and a Taser.

After being stabbed several times, the man locked himself in a closet and was later airlifted to Jackson South Community Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

As for Ramos, police said she made her way about a mile down the road to her mother's home before stabbing Alphonse in the throat and then trying to cut her own throat.

Alphonse died at the hospital, but doctors were able to save Ramos.

Neighbors who have known them for years still can’t figure out what went wrong.

"All the kids play up and down. The kid was -- he was a real sweet little boy and it's just sad. It's sad," Tyrell Williams said.

Ramos faces charges of second-degree murder and and attempted murder. She appeared in court Monday morning, where she was ordered held without bail.



