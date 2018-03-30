Youfit Health Club argument ends in stabbing

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. - Detectives learned jealousy prompted a man to follow his girlfriend to the gym and attack her friend Thursday in Miami-Dade.

Witnesses told police officers two men started to argue inside the Youfit Health Club near Miami-Dade's Westchester neighborhood and continued fighting in the parking lot.

More News Headlines

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the gym on Coral Way between Southwest 67th and 72nd Avenues. The wounded man was on the ground and the attacker had fled.

Police officers were searching for a blue 2007 BMW with Florida tag HEYJ59. They were asking anyone with information to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.