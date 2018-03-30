Man stabbed during argument outside Youfit Health Clubs

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Police said jealousy prompted a man to follow his girlfriend to the gym and attack her friend Thursday in Miami-Dade County.

Witnesses told police officers two men started to argue inside the Youfit Health Clubs location at 7070 Coral Way, and they continued fighting in the parking lot.

During the altercation, one man was stabbed.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was called and found the victim laying shirtless on the ground. His attacker had fled.

Miami-Dade police officers were searching for a blue 2007 BMW with gold rims and a missing front bumper. They were asking anyone with information to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

