Young family loses irreplaceable treasures after burglary

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. - Family pictures, umbilical cords, a baby tooth were among the many priceless treasures a young family in Hallandale Beach lost this week during a burglary.

The thieves also took the children's tablets and their lap tops. Emily Fuentes said she felt like the burglars had been watching their routine before they destroyed their home.

More Broward Crime Headlines

"They took a music box that my mom gave to me," Fuentes said.

Fuentes said she and her husband, Alex Fuentes, took the kids to school and went to work. When her husband went home for lunch, he found the havoc. The burglars searched all over the house. They also took a hard drive with videos of their children.

"You know it’s so crazy because we were just talking about it not too long ago me and Alex and we were talking about how we couldn’t wait until they grow older so we could show them these videos and now like we’re never going to have that chance cause we don’t have that anymore," Fuentes said.

Fuentes said they are scared and are trying to find another place to live. In the mean time, they are staying at a relatives' home.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.