'You're coming to my house to do laundry,' attacker told woman, police say

"You're coming to my house to do laundry," Jose Rodriguez-Nodarce told a woman after forcing his way into her home, police say.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A Homestead man was arrested Thursday after he forced his way inside a woman's apartment and tried to force her to go with him to his home to do laundry, police said.

Jose Rodriguez-Nodarce faces charges of burglary to an occupied dwelling, attempted kidnapping and three counts of battery.

According to an arrest affidavit, Rodriguez-Nodarce knocked on the door of the woman's Naranja Lakes Boulevard apartment about 11:45 a.m. Thursday. When the woman answered the door, Rodriguez-Nodarce pushed it open and told her, "You are coming home with me."

The woman screamed to her roommate, who was in the bedroom. Fearful that Rodriguez-Nodarce would hurt them if they tried to call police, the women gathered their dirty laundry and walked downstairs in an attempt to lead him outside, police said.

Rodriguez-Nodarce followed them into the parking lot and then grabbed one of them by the hair, telling her, "You're coming to my house to do laundry," the affidavit said.

The woman tried to push Rodriguez-Nodarce away but couldn't, at which point he started hitting her in the face while trying to push her inside his car, police said.

Her roommate intervened, causing Rodriguez-Nodarce to let go of the first woman and turn his attention to the roommate, pushing her to the ground, the affidavit said.

As the first woman tried to run away, Rodriguez-Nodarce grabbed her by her hair, opened the passenger door to his car and pushed her inside, police said.

A witness then stepped in and tried to help, but Rodriguez-Nodarce grabbed her by the throat and started to slap her in the face, police said.

Rodriguez-Nodarce saw the woman trying to get out of the car and pushed her back in, telling her, "If you don't get in the car, I am going to stab you," the affidavit said. He then sat on top of her and closed the passenger door, police said.

Soon after, another witness and police arrived, taking Rodriguez-Nodarce into custody. Police said he was taken to Homestead Hospital and sedated for medical purposes.

Police said Rodriguez-Nodarce and the woman are acquaintances who have known each other for about a year.

