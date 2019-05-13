Criminal charges dropped against MMA star Conor McGregor

MIAMI - Charges against MMA superstar Conor McGregor stemming from an incident outside a Miami Beach hotel were dropped Monday after a civil lawsuit was settled with the victim.

McGregor was charged with strong-armed robbery and criminal mischief after the March 11 incident outside the Fontainebleau Hotel in which he slapped a phone out of a man's hand and stomped on it several times.

McGregor then picked up the phone and walked away with it, according to the police report.

After the settlement was reached, the victim refused to cooperate with the State Attorney's Office, forcing them to drop the investigation and charges.

McGregor was in South Florida at the time with his girlfriend and young son to celebrate his mother's birthday. He reportedly rented out the Versace Mansion for the party. Miami Beach police arrested him at his rental home on Biscayne Island.

McGregor recently completed a sentence of five days of community service after he hurled a dolly at a moving bus, shattering windows and injuring fighters aboard the vehicle in Brooklyn, New York, in April 2018. He agreed to a plea deal and avoided being deported from the U.S.

In October, the Nevada State Athletic Commission suspended McGregor for six months after he was involved in a post-fight brawl. He was also fined $50,000.

