Canada follows US lead by pulling families of diplomats from Cuba

HAVANA, Cuba. - Canada is following America's lead following mysterious attacks that critically injured citizens of both countries on the island.

On Cuban state-run television, current President Raul Castro welcomed back members of the delegation who attended the Summit of the Americas.

If anything, it was a great visual for what's to come and possibly who might be leading Cuba.

Castro greeted Bruno Rodríguez, the foreign minister, who could be in line for a top post in Cuba's new government.

Then there is Miguel Diaz Canel, Cuba's first vice president, who is naturally in line for the top post.

Although Diaz Canel is the apparent heir, there could be surprises.

Meanwhile, the Canadian government is pulling family members of their diplomatic staff from Havana.

Officials say there is new information regarding the health attacks American and Canadian diplomats suffered.

Canadian medical specialists think they have found a new type of a possible acquired brain injury -- something they say is even new to science.

Embassy workers wouldn't say much Tuesday, but Heidi Hollinger, a Canadian writer and photographer who lives part-time in Cuba, said, "I know that the students at the International School are all crying because they have to go."

For decades, Canada and Cuba have had a strong relationship.

Cuban analyst Carlos Alzugaray questions the timing of the decision and says it could lead Cuban government hard-liners on the island to say this is an American conspiracy.

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, weighed in on the issue, saying he "will also review all positions in Cuba to balance staff safety with need to deliver services on island."



