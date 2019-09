FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Royal Caribbean Cruises' Majesty of the Sea recently rescued seven Cuban migrants at sea.

The migrants were in a boat that malfunctioned during the journey when the cruise ship crew spotted them Sunday 20 miles off the coast of Cuba.

The ship was on a 5-night Western Caribbean cruise from Fort Lauderdale. Skyler Tauber recorded a video showing the rescue.

