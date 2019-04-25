Cuba asks world community to oppose U.S. aggression

HAVANA, Cuba - Cubans and their families are being punished by the new U.S. sanctions announced a week ago, the Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez said Thursday in reaction to the U.S. State Department's Wednesday update of the Cuba Restricted List.

The U.S. added five entities Tuesday: The Hotel Santa Isabel in Havana, the Hotel El Caney and the Meliá Marina Varadero Apartamentos in Varadero, GAESA's Aerogaviota and the Diving Center in Marina Gaviota.

During a reactionary news conference, Rodríguez referred to White House national security adviser John Bolton's recent announcement of the return of the Monroe doctrine at the Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables as "a ridiculous spectable."

Bolton delivered a speech in front of about 400 people attending a Bay of Pigs veterans' anniversary luncheon saying President Donald Trump's administration was targeting the governments of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua, and referred to their alliance as the "Troika of Tyranny." The new measures, Bolton said, included placing limits U.S. remittances to Cuba.

"The behavior of the U.S. and the newly announced measures will not change an iota of Cubans' strong determination to resist," Rodríguez tweeted in Spanish Thursday afternoon.

Most concerning, Rodríguez said, was the U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's announcement that same day: The U.S. is going to be enforcing Title III of the Helms Burton Act. The controversial provision of the U.S. embargo against Cuba allows Americans to file lawsuits against all foreign firms doing business in Cuba with confiscated property.

Rodríguez said the new measures will generate difficulties for the Cuban people by hindering the private sector and hurting the economy. He urged the international community to intervene.



#Cuba reaffirms its commitment with the defense of peace and multilateralism, the strengthening of #UN and strict adherence to International Law and the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, particularly the respect for sovereignty and independence of States. pic.twitter.com/73kRNgMdLP — Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) April 24, 2019

