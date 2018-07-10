Cuba entrepreneurs face more government restrictions

HAVANA - Cuban entrepreneurs will no longer be allowed to own several businesses on the island starting December when the government will start to restrict private sector licenses to one per resident.

The new regulation is part of a plan to improve the implementation of Raul Castro's economic reforms, which encouraged the growth of the private sector and welcomed foreign investment.

Granma, the government's newspaper, reported the categories for licensing will be reduced to 123 instead of 201. Officials suspended the issuance of licenses in August.

There will also be tougher enforcement in the areas of tax evasion and black market dependence. The new regulations were planned before Raul Castro's mentee Miguel Diaz-Canel came into power.

