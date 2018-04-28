Cuban-American lawmakers condemn 'propagandists' at Kennedy Center

MIAMI - A group of Cuban-American Representatives asked the U.S. State Department for information about the visa process that will allow a group of Cubans to travel to the United States for a festival at the Kennedy Center.

Representatives Mario Diaz-Balart, Carlos Curbelo, Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, and Albio Sires, a Democrat from New Jersey, signed a Thursday letter referring to the Cuban artists as "propagandists" of a brutal dictatorship.

"We are concerned that so many talented artists who do not support the Castro regime's propaganda appear to have been shunned, while the regime's propagandists seem to have been welcomed with open arms," the letter says.

The lawmakers said the Cuban government targets artists like Gorki and El Sexto with repression in the form of beatings, arrests and imprisonment for expressing opposition.

Instead of inviting those artists, the lawmakers said the event includes Omara Portuondo, Yissy Garcia and Pablo Milanes, who are "apologists for the Castro regime." They added that Portuondo supported the "unjust execution by firing squad of three Afroc-Cubans whose crime was attempting to escape the Castro regime."

The series of events from May 8th to the 20th will be held at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts during "Artes de Cuba: From the Island to the World."

