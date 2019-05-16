Cuban foreign minister meets with Canadian counterpart

HAVANA, Cuba - Canada's foreign minister is meeting Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Thursday in Havana.

Chrystia Freeland's office says the purpose of the visit is "to discuss the deteriorating situation" in Cuba's ally Venezuela, as well as tightened U.S. sanctions on Cuba.

The Canadian statement says: "It is of critical importance that our two countries meet to discuss the economic, political and humanitarian crisis in Venezuela and the work we can undertake together to address it."

Meanwhile, Cuba's first vice minister of foreign relations was in Norway Tuesday and Wednesday as part of what his office called a tour of Scandinavian countries.

Venezuelan opposition figures said Tuesday that government and opposition figures are holding talks in Norway on a possible way to end the country's power struggle.

