Cuban president denounces Cuban-Americans' support of embargo

UNITED NATIONS - After President Donald Trump vilified socialism at the United Nations' General Assembly, President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel responded by condemning capitalism as the fruit of most evils on Wednesday.

During his speech at the U.N., Diaz-Canel blamed capitalism for encouraging the repression of workers while allowing the rich to get richer. Raul Castro's 58-year-old mentee also said capitalism was to blame for pollution and militarism.

Diaz-Canel also used his speech to criticize the Cuban-Americans who support the U.S. embargo, which he described as "a cruel policy that punishes Cuban families" and said that the changes in the Cuban government are not as a result of their influence.

"We are the continuity, not the rupture," Diaz-Canel said in Spanish.

Diaz-Canel said industrialized countries were responsible for solving global problems, but also said he disagreed with interventionism adding that Cuba was standing in solidarity with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro amid the United States' attacks.

Diaz-Canel said Cuba was interested in continuing educational and cultural exchanges with the United States without compromising their values, which the Trump administration wants to change with public and covert programs that he claims violate the principles of sovereignty.

