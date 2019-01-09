Cuban president replaces scrutinized transportation minister

Meisi Bolaños Weiss is Cuba's minister of finances and pricing and Eduardo Rodriguez Davila is Cuba's minister of transportation.

HAVANA - Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel replaced two ministers, perhaps signaling his willingness to reassign top-level cabinet members.

Diaz-Canel named Meisi Bolaños Weiss as minister of finances and pricing and Eduardo Rodriguez Davila as minister of transportation.

Rodriguez Davila, 52, is a mechanical engineer by trade and was first vice minister at the Transportation Ministry, which has been under scrutiny over what many call a transportation crisis in Havana following new measures some argue discourage private sector taxis from operating.

Rodriguez Davila replaces Adel Yzquierdo Rodriguez.

Bolaños Weiss, 48, who has a law degree and is a specialist in finances, replaces Lina Olinda Pedraza Rodriguez.

In the Cuban power structure, the Council of State made the final decision, but state-run media reported Díaz-Canel proposed the idea.

