Cuban president replaces scrutinized transportation minister

Finances, pricing minister also out in reshuffling

By Hatzel Vela - Cuba Correspondent
Meisi Bolaños Weiss is Cuba's minister of finances and pricing and Eduardo Rodriguez Davila is Cuba's minister of transportation.

HAVANA - Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel replaced two ministers, perhaps signaling his willingness to reassign top-level cabinet members. 

Diaz-Canel named Meisi Bolaños Weiss as minister of finances and pricing and Eduardo Rodriguez Davila as minister of transportation. 

Rodriguez Davila, 52, is a mechanical engineer by trade and was first vice minister at the Transportation Ministry, which has been under scrutiny over what many call a transportation crisis in Havana following new measures some argue discourage private sector taxis from operating. 

Rodriguez Davila replaces Adel Yzquierdo Rodriguez. 

Bolaños Weiss, 48, who has a law degree and is a specialist in finances, replaces Lina Olinda Pedraza Rodriguez. 

In the Cuban power structure, the Council of State made the final decision, but state-run media reported Díaz-Canel proposed the idea. 

