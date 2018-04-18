Historic transition: Cuba's parliament picks Castro's successor

HAVANA - Cuba's parliament is meeting to elect the island's new leaders Wednesday and will make history when they decide that for the first time since 1959 Castro will not be at the helm of the regime.

Esteban Lazo Hernandez was re-elected as the new president of the Cuban National Assembly, and First Vice President Miguel Diaz-Canel, 57, was nominated as Castro's likely successor.

The new 605 members of the Cuban National Assembly will cast a vote Wednesday and the National Electoral Commission will announce their decision Thursday, Granma reported.

During the assembly's two-day session, the legislature will also appoint the 31 members of the Council of State, the island's most powerful government body of the single-party socialist system.

After serving for a decade as president, Raul Castro, 86, will remain the first secretary of the Communist party until 2021.

