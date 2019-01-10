Embargo remains divisive issue for Cuban Americans

HAVANA - Cuban Americans in Miami remain evenly split on their views on the U.S. embargo on Cuba, says the new Florida International University poll, released Thursday.

The embargo is one of the themes from the poll that focuses on how Cuban Americans in Miami view U-S policies towards Cuba. Once again the opinions are directly linked to the ages of those 1,001 surveyed.

“Half of the population favors the continuations of the embargo and half favors cessation,” wrote pollsters in the 38-page document done annually by the university since the 1990s.

In the 18 to 39 age group, opposition to the embargo grew to 65 percent among Cuban Americans. Among registered voters, the split is 50-50.

But the poll did see shift with the older generation (1959-1979 migrants), who continue to oppose lifting the embargo. Since 2016, there was a 10 percent increase of those in that group who want it to remain in place.

A majority who participated favor increasing economic relations with the island, including allowing U.S. companies to sell food and medicine to Cuba.

And “half would allow investments by American residents and citizens in the private business enterprises emerging in Cuba,” the poll added.

According to the poll, 63 percent support the decision to re-establish diplomatic relations with Cuba. That support is especially popular with 75 percent of post-1995 arrivals who support the policy.

After age 76, the support drops to 31 percent.

On the issue of travel, about 55 percent of registered votes favored unrestricted travel by all Americans and an even higher figure, 65 percent, said “people-to-people” travel should continue.

More than half of those surveyed agree with the end of “wet foot-dry foot” immigration policy which President Barack ended before leaving office in January 2017.

