European Union to protect European firms doing business in Cuba

HAVANA, Cuba - The European Union is warning that it stands ready to protect the interests of European firms or people doing business in Cuba who might be hit by any U.S. lawsuits filed against foreign companies there.

President Donald Trump's administration is expected to announce Wednesday that it will allow lawsuits against foreign firms doing business in properties seized from Americans after Cuba's 1959 revolution.

European Commission spokesman Alexander Winterstein says the EU "is ready to protect European interests, including European investments and the economic activities of EU individuals and entities in their relations with Cuba."

Winterstein underlines the EU's "strong opposition to the extraterritorial application of unilateral restrictive measures, which it considers contrary to international law."

He has declined to say what measures are being considered.

