Family's dream vacation to Cuba becomes a nightmare

WATSON ISLAND, Fla. - From Havana, Esmeralda Anguis and her family traveled to Varadero to stay in a luxury hotel to continue celebrating her parents' anniversary, but the celebratory vacation turned deadly.

"We decided to go to the stairs … marble main stairs," Anguis said.

On their way to the buffet, her mother and father were walking together and Anguis turned her head for a second to look at the schedule of the hotel's daily activities.

"I don't know what happened," Anguis said.

Her 63-year-old mother, Luz Maria Sandoval, had fallen down the stairs and was knocked unconscious. Anguis ran to her aid and begged her to wake up.

"I was shouting, 'Somebody please help us ... come back, don't leave us, please,'" Anguis said.

An ambulance finally arrived and transported her family to a clinic.

But the clinic was no help for her mother. Her family was sent an hour and half away to another hospital in another city where the doctor asked her for help during surgery.

"The doctor told me, 'You're going to help me close the head of your mom,'" Anguis said.

After five hours, the doctor told Anguis that her mother suffered two heart attacks and was without oxygen for a period of time.

Her mother died in that hospital.

Anguis said all she wanted was a little help, but she got none.



