Havana hit by Category F4 tornado, Cuban meteorologists say

HAVANA - Cuban officials say 125 homes were damaged by a tornado, heavy rains and severe winds overnight. Three people died and at least 172 were injured in Havana.

Members of the Provincial Defense Council of Havana tell state media Monday that 90 homes collapsed completely and 30 suffered partial collapse.

More than 200,000 people lost water service, largely because of power cuts that left pumps out of service. Some 100 underground cisterns close to the coastal section of Havana were contaminated by seawater.

Three electric substations were knocked out by the tornado, the strongest to hit Cuba since Dec. 26, 1940, when a Category F4 tornado hit the town of Bejucal, in what is now Mayabeque province.

