Here is the itinerary for Prince Charles and Camilla in Cuba

Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, will be in Cuba until Wednesday during the British royal family's first official trip to the island since 1959.

Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, arrived in Havana on Sunday afternoon. In what many Cuban-Americans in South Florida found offensive, he stood in front of an image of Ernesto "Che" Guevara for the traditional wreath laying at Freedom Plaza and José Martí Monument.

Eusebio Leal Spengler, a prominent Cuban historian, gave them a tour of Old Havana on Monday morning. Spengler, 75, is the director of the restoration program. After their arrival at the Revolution Square on Monday night, Prince Charles met with Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel.

On Tuesday, they will visit the Mariel Port. It is likely they won't be talking about the suffering of the nearly 125,000 Cubans who left from that port in 1980. The Cuban government is most proud of the special development zone, which Cuban officials say has attracted at least $1.6 billion since operations began in 2013.

After the Mariel Port visit Tuesday afternoon, Prince Charles and Camilla are set to attend a Tuesday night gala at the historic National Theatre of Cuba, formerly the Centro Gallego and the Teatro Tacon, in Havana's Paseo del Prado. It is now the home of the Cuban National Ballet Company.

After a scheduled Wednesday morning visit to the Molecular Immunology Center in Havana, Prince Charles and Camilla will head to Jose Marti International Airport at 2:40 p.m.

Cuba was the sixth stop of the royal couple's 13-day Caribbean tour. Prince Charles and Camilla started their tour March 17 with a visit to St. Lucia. They continued the tour with visits to Barbados, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, St. Kitts and Nevis and Grenada. After Cuba, they will end the tour with a visit to the Cayman Islands.

PHOTOS OF 13-DAY TOUR