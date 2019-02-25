Cuba

Here is what Cuba's new constitution changes

Constitution makes judicial, political changes

By Hatzel Vela - Cuba Correspondent

HAVANA - Despite the Cuban evangelicals' stern opposition, the new Cuban constitution excludes the definition of marriage as a union between a man and a woman, which could pave the way for same-sex marriage. 

Here is a list of other changes:

More Cuba Headlines

-    Cuba recognizes the market, private sector and private property.
-    Presidential terms are limited to two five-year terms. 
-    The president has to be age 60 or under to be eligible to serve. 
-    Cuba will have a prime minister. 
-    The judicial system will recognize habeas corpus and the civilian’s right to legal representation. 

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.