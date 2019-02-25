Here is what Cuba's new constitution changes

HAVANA - Despite the Cuban evangelicals' stern opposition, the new Cuban constitution excludes the definition of marriage as a union between a man and a woman, which could pave the way for same-sex marriage.

Here is a list of other changes:

- Cuba recognizes the market, private sector and private property.

- Presidential terms are limited to two five-year terms.

- The president has to be age 60 or under to be eligible to serve.

- Cuba will have a prime minister.

- The judicial system will recognize habeas corpus and the civilian’s right to legal representation.

