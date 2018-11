Will Smith was in Havana on Sunday. He shared photos and video on social media.

HAVANA - Actor Will Smith traveled to Cuba to participate in Marabana on Sunday in Havana.

Smith and about 6,000 other runners participated in the 13-mile event.

"I'm excited. You know, the energy is ridiculous in this place," Smith said. "I love Cuba."

Smith also shared a photo riding a teal classic convertible.

Actor Will Smith crossed one more thing off his bucket list when he ran a half marathon through Havana, Cuba. Of the 6,000 racers, runners from the U.S. the most represented foreign participants. https://t.co/hgVi86ribL pic.twitter.com/kfWlB5rRRK — ABC News (@ABC) November 19, 2018

