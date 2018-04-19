Miguel Diaz-Canel officially named Cuba's new president

HAVANA - Miguel Diaz-Canel has been officially named Cuba's new president.

The 57-year-old bureaucrat takes Raul Castro's place as the president of Cuba on Thursday as a government led by a single family for six decades tries to ensure the long-term survival of one of the world’s last communist states.

Members of the National Assembly voted Wednesday on his nomination as the sole candidate for president.

Shortly after the announcement, Diaz-Canel made his first speech as Cuba's new head of state with a pledge to continue the socialist revolution led by his predecessors Fidel and Raul Castro.

Diaz-Canel said in the nationally televised speech before the National Assembly that his first thoughts upon taking office are for the "historic generation" that has led the country since the triumph of the Cuban Revolution in 1959.

Diaz-Canel said the country's leadership cannot forget "for a second" its commitment to the people of Cuba.

Raul Castro sat in the front row of the assembly, gently rocking back and forth in his chair and occasionally seeming to nod in approval.

The 86-year-old Castro will remain head of the Communist Party, which is designated by the constitution as "the superior guiding force of society and the state." As a result, he will still be the most powerful person in Cuba for the time being.

Castro also made his first speech Thursday since handing the presidency over to Diaz-Canel, and used the opportunity to give his vision of the future.

He told members of the National Assembly Thursday that he expects Diaz-Canel to serve two five-year terms and can become head of the party once Castro leaves that position in 2021.

Castro praised Diaz-Canel's leadership as a Communist Party official dating back to the "special period" of the 1990s when Cuba faced a deep economic crisis following the loss of subsidies because of the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Castro served as president for two terms since 2008.

