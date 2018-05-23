Militant Cuban exile Luis Posada Carriles dies in South Florida

MIAMI - A lawyer for Luis Posada Carriles says the militant Cuban exile has died at a South Florida care home for elderly veterans.

Lawyer Arturo Hernandez says the 90-year-old died Wednesday.

Posada Carriles was among a core group of Cuban exiles trained by the CIA in the early 1960s in a failed effort to overthrow Fidel Castro's fledgling communist government.

He was later suspected of organizing the 1976 bombing of a Cuban jetliner that killed 73, as well as a string of Havana hotel bombings in 1997.

He was acquitted in 2011 by a federal jury in El Paso, Texas, of lying to U.S. officials about his role in the Havana bombings to win political asylum.

The lawyer says Posada was diagnosed with throat cancer about five years ago.

