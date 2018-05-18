Plane crashes after takeoff from Havana airport

HAVANA - A passenger flight out of Havana has reportedly crashed after takeoff from Jose Marti International Airport.

Local 10's Havana bureau chief Hatzel Vela reports Cuban state-run television says the plane was a Boeing 737. The plane was rented by Cubana, the country's national airline, from Blue Panorama.

In a post to social media, Cuba's ambassador in the U.S., José Ramón Cabañas, said 104 passengers were onboard the flight.

Vela says the plane was headed for Holguin on the eastern side of the island and crashed near a high school campus.

The Associated Press reports airport employees have been alerted that a jet had crashed.

A photo taken from an airport terminal and posted to Twitter shows a large plume of smoke in the distance.

Plane crash in Cuba, American flight crashed shortly after take off ?? #cuba #planecrash pic.twitter.com/W4IuiIaF1K — Matt Blakeley (@blakeley1990) May 18, 2018

