Raul Castro meets with Maduro in Venezuela for trade summit

CARACAS, Venezuela - The leaders of Cuba, Venezuela, Bolivia and Nicaragua met Monday in Caracas for the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America, or ALBA, summit.

The meeting of the 11-member trade coalition, launched in 2004, comes as Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro campaigns for re-election May 20, and Venezuelan socialists commemorate the fifth anniversary of Hugo Chavez's death.

More Cuba Headlines

Maduro posed for a group picture with Cuban President Raul Castro, Bolivian President Evo Morales and Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega standing beside him.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.