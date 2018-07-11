Sonic attack in Cuba remains under investigation, diplomat says

WASHINGTON - During a hearing with the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee Wednesday, an American diplomat said U.S. officials still don't know with certainty how the sonic attack in Cuba happened.

The U.S. State Department reported 26 Americans who were in Cuba were affected. .

"We don't know who is responsible," said American diplomat Kenneth Merten during the hearing.

About two years ago, the U.S. embassy employees in Havana started to experience the health issues that doctors determined were similar to a mild traumatic brain injury, according to U.S. officials.

As a response, the Trump administration expelled 15 Cuban diplomats and reduced staff at the U.S. embassy in Havana. Cuban officials deny involvement.

Canadian diplomats reported experiencing the same symptoms after spending time in Havana. The U.S. State Department reported the same illness affected diplomats in Guangzhou, China.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.