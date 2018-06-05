Dangerous Florida couple wanted for armed carjacking believed in Miami

MIAMI - A dangerous and violent couple wanted for armed carjacking are now believed to be in South Florida where they have allegedly committed additional armed robberies.

The man and woman are accused of a holding a 74-year-old woman at gunpoint Friday in Pensacola, according to WEAR.

The duo took the victim's red Hyundai Elantra and fled to the Miami area. The stolen car has a Florida tag with license plate number Y08FZC.

Pensacola police say the couple, both in their 20's, have led South Florida police on multiple chases, but were always able to escape. No local police departments have confirmed this account.

Anyone with information on the couple's whereabouts are urged to call Crime Stoppers at either 305-471-8477 or 954-493-TIPS.

