Deputies shoot, kill hospital patient who aggressively threatened others in Tamarac, BSO says

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies shot and killed a 30-year-old Tamarac hospital patient who was threatening others Saturday night, officials with the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said they were called to the University Hospital and Medical Center Behavioral Health Pavilion in Tamarac around 10:30 p.m. after staff called the Sheriff’s Office to report that Jarvis Randall, 30, a patient at the facility, was violent and threatening other people at the hospital with an edged, glass weapon.

When deputies arrived the facility at 7425 University Drive, they said they tried to calm down Randall, who was demonstrating “aggressive threatening behavior.”

When a bean-bag service weapon that was used to try to peacefully subdue Randall did not work, he charged the deputies, three of whom fired their weapons, the BSO officials said.

Randall was taken to Broward Health North hospital, where he was pronounced dead just before midnight.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

The Sheriff’s Office said per standard procedure, the three deputies who fired their weapons were placed on restricted assignment pending an investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

