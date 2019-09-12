110 samples taken from Penn Dutch in Margate sent for testing

State inspectors have sent 110 samples from the Penn Dutch Food Center in Margate to a lab for testing.

MARGATE, Fla. - State inspectors are taking no chances.

Local 10 News has learned inspectors with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services have sent 110 samples taken from Penn Dutch Food Center in Margate to a lab.

According to records obtained by Local 10 News, an inspector was at the Margate location on Monday.

The move comes after samples that tested positive for listeria were found at Penn Dutch's Hollywood location in August. That facility has been voluntarily shut down.

Records show inspectors took "environmental" samples from sponges, gloves, trays, a meat slicer, gaskets, hinges, drains, squeegees and even wheels of a dolly.

The Margate store is open.

In a statement Wednesday on Facebook, Penn Dutch President Greg Salsburg blamed the samples that tested positive for listeria on roof problems at the Hollywood location.

"Unfortunately with all of the summer rain and the structural issues with the roof, water leaked into the building," Salsburg wrote. "During our last inspection listeria was found again -- mostly in the drains and on some other places (e.g. the floors, doors, etc.) which classifies it as 'environmental.'"

The statement does not address the fact that a sample of ham at the Hollywood location tested positive for listeria.

Local 10 News checked with the city of Hollywood and there are no active permits for roof work to be done at Penn Dutch Food Center in Hollywood.

