13 South Florida restaurants ordered shut last week by health inspectors

MIAMI - It was a very busy week for inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

13 South Florida restaurants were ordered shut.

By far the worst inspection was Mingies Chinese Restaurant on Miami Gardens Drive. Records show an Inspector found three rodents in the restaurant and rodent rub marks, from their nasty, oily, dirty coat were found against walls and shelves.

Rodent issues were also found at Boca's Grill near Miami International airport where records show a rodent burrowing nest was found. Records also show inspectors have been to Boca's nine times so far in 2018.

Below is a list of place and some of their violations.

All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered clean up and re-inspection.

MINGIES CHINESE RESTAURANT

760 NW 183RD STREET(MIAMI GARDENS DRIVE)

MIAMI GARDENS

ORDERED SHUT 8/30/18

29 VIOLATIONS

"Live rodent present. Approximately 1 live mice in kitchen by door, 1 live rat by back door, and 1 live rat, rat on top of flour shelf, rat trap in dry food storage area."

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Approximately 7+ soft rodent droppings under three compartment sink, 2 soft rodent droppings on soy sauce buckets under shelf, 3+ soft rodent droppings by preparation table with seasoning, 1 soft rodent droppings on hand was sink. Approximately 20+ hard rodent dropping on rice shelf, 30+ hard on flour in back dry storage area."

"Roach excrement and/or droppings present, on hand wash sink, dry storage shelf, on wall by hand wash sink, in corners of prep table."

"Rodent rub marks present along walls/ceilings, by hand wash sink, far back wall by cook line, on the side of the rice and flour shelf, in back dry storage area."

"Stop Sale issued due to cooked fried rice in an open container, not being in a wholesome, and sound condition; due to 1 live roach crawling on open food container. Bags of rice and flour on dry storage shelf, have observed rodent bite marks."

"Dead roaches on premises. Approximately 1 dead roach on kitchen hand was sink, 6 under kitchen hand was sink, 3 in front of three compartment sink, 5+ dead roaches under cardboard on three compartment sink, 2 on prep table by cooked, fried rice, 3 dead inside of refrigerator. Approximately 3+ dead roaches on rice dry storage shelf, 5+ in clean food bin, in back dry storage room area."

"Interior of microwave soiled with encrusted food debris."

CARL'S SEAFOOD RESTAURANT

2934 NORTH STATE ROAD 7

LAUDERDALE LAKES

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 8/28/18

15 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 7 live roaches under the small steam table at front counter."

"Live small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Observed 2 flies flying around the kitchen area not landing on food or food surface."

"No currently certified food service manager on duty with four or more employees engaged in food preparation/handling."

SOUTHERN LONG GONG

11920 SW 8TH STREET

SWEETWATER

ORDERED SHUT 8/31/18

12 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Food contaminated by vermin. See stop sale. Observed dead roach inside container of uncooked rice. Rice must be discarded."

"Food contaminated by vermin. See stop sale. Observed dead roach inside uncooked rice."

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 12 live roaches in corners of shelves above food preparation tables. Observed 2 live roaches inside plates on preparation table. Observed 3 live roaches in holes of wall by hand sink in kitchen area. Observed 1 live roach in bottom gasket of reach in freezer by walk in cooler."

"Observed 5 Dead roaches on kitchen's floor."

"Raw animal food stored over cooked food. Observed raw chicken stored in walk in cooler over cooked pork."

HOLIDAY INN/DORAL AREA

3255 NW 87 AVENUE

DORAL

ORDERED SHUT 8/30/18

5 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 8 roaches underneath table in kitchen area. Also, observed 3 more live roaches in crevices between shelf and wall and 4 more on holes in walls in kitchen area as well."

CHINA BUFFET

18680 NW 67TH AVENUE

HIALEAH

ORDERED SHUT 8/30/18

34 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 8/25/17

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 5 live roaches in the shelf under the beverage station. 1 live roach by the rice pot prep table next to the walk-in cooler. **Repeat Violation**."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed 2 dead roaches under the beverage shelf in the server area. 3 dead roaches at the canned food storage area, 2 in second beverage station by the ice machine. 1 dead roach in the rice storage area. **Repeat Violation**."

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Observed approximately 3 flies under the beverage shelf area. **Repeat Violation**."

"Employee failed to wash hands before changing gloves and/or putting on gloves to work with food. Observed no washing hands and gloves when changing tasks."

"All potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) foods in reach-in cooler cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. cut onions (55°F - Cold Holding); bean sprouts (50°F - Cold Holding); broccoli (45°F - Cold Holding); raw shell egg (45°F - Cold Holding); raw meat (45°F - Cold Holding); raw chicken (61°F - Cold Holding); raw shrimp (50°F - Cold Holding); raw chicken (50°F - Cold Holding); cut cabbage (55°F - Cold Holding)."

"Build-up of mold-like substance on nonfood-contact surface. Under soda machine for the hoses and in the kitchen area by the storage area."

"Objectionable odor in establishment. Kitchen area from drains floor."

WINGSTOP

1452-1454 NE 163RD STREET

NORTH MIAMI BEACH

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 8/28/18

16 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Approximately 7+ live roaches activity present as evidenced by live roaches found; crawling on wall by soda dispenser shelf, on shelf with cases of Idaho potatoes, by cooking oil containers, and on shelf at front counter holding clean cups."

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Approximately 100+ Live, small flying insects in the kitchen flying over, and landing on open food; and around deep fryers, preparation area, and in dining area, while customers are eating."

"Approximately 3+ Insect control device installed over, and by food in preparation, kitchen, and dry storage areas."

"Displayed food not properly protected from contamination. Bread, and cookies, and raw chicken in kitchen area; not covered, with live, small flies on it."

"Soil residue in carrots, and relish; food storage container in walk in cooler. Employee cleaned both containers."

CEVICHE INKA

14782 SW 56TH STREET

KENDALL

ORDERED SHUT 8/31/18

22 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 3 live roaches behind reach in freezer. Observed approximately 2 live roaches by hand wash sink in kitchen area. Observed 1 live roach under grill on cook line. Observed 1 live roach crawling on closet door located in kitchen, and 1 live roach crawling on the wall by the mop sink in kitchen area."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately 4 dead roaches behind reach in freezer. Observed 1 dead roach stuck on exterior of closet door in kitchen area. Observed 1 dead roach stuck on inside of closet door in kitchen area. Observed 1 dead roach under grill in cook line. Observed approximately 4 dead roaches stuck in light shield in kitchen lights."

"Manager lacking proof of food manager certification."

"Establishment did not report seating change that affects the license fee, Clean Indoor Air Act, sewage system approval or other related requirements. Observed approximately 70 seats in the establishment, license only shows 30."

CILANTRO AND LIME

941 WEST PALM DRIVE

FLORIDA CITY

ORDERED SHUT 8/28/18

16 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 6+ live roaches inside an unused ice cooler in the kitchen near clean utensils, approximately 3+ live roaches crawling on shelves in front of the stove in the kitchen."

YI-WONG CHINESE RESTAURANT

13760 SW 8TH STREET

MIAMI

ORDERED SHUT 8/27/18

11 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 3 live roaches in crevices of shelf in kitchen area. Also, observed 4 live roaches in gasket of reach in cooler and 2 more live roaches in holes in preparation table by cooking area."

"Interior of microwave soiled with encrusted food debris."

GARI MARIA RESTAURANT

229 NW 22ND AVENUE

LITTLE HAVANA

ORDERED SHUT 8/27/18

14 VIOLATIONS

"Certified Food Manager or person in charge lacks knowledge of food borne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food, clean equipment and utensils, and single-service items."

"Employee failed to wash hands before changing gloves and/or putting on gloves to work with food. Operator prepping outside mangoes."

"Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. Chicken soup cooked today at 9:00 am (107°F - Hot Holding); Rice cooked at 9:45 am today. (97°F - Hot Holding); Beans cooked today at 10:00 am (100°F - Hot Holding)."

BOCAS GRILL

3399 NW 72ND AVENUE

MIAMI

ORDERED SHUT 8/27/18

36 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately more than 100 dry but not crumbly rodent droppings on the floor behind chest freezer and under shelving in dry storage area. Dry storage has cases of vegetables and dry food, there are a reach in cooler and chest freezer. Observed one dry but not crumbly rodent dropping on the floor of the kitchen area by the reach in cooler."

"Rodent burrow or rodent nesting materials present. Observed 3 holes on the wall and perpendicular to the floor with evidence of gnawing in the storage area. The wall is adjacent to the kitchen."

"Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine."

"Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above. Observed poached eggs at 99° on kitchen counter by hot holding unit. Arepas 100° on kitchen prep area. **Repeat Violation**."

"Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cooked/heated yesterday/on a previous day not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within a total of 6 hours. Food has been cooling overnight. See stop sale. Rice at 50° cooling from yesterday. **Repeat Violation**."

"Interior of microwave soiled with encrusted food debris."

THE STEAKOUT

123 NE 20TH AVENUE

DEERFIELD BEACH

ORDERED SHUT 8/31/18

22 VIOLATIONS

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area. - Approximately fifty (50) live flying insects in prep kitchen area around the equipment, appliances and food contact surfaces, as well as in store room near ice machine. Also mop bucket with dirty water in storeroom . Also around wet cloths on cook line."

"Wild bird present inside establishment. - front door left open bird flew out."

"Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. - COOK LINE (Cold Table) - Black Olives 56F, cut marinating veggies 56F, cut bell peppers 56F. (Undercounter) - bitoque sauce 56F red sauce 56F, (Drawers)."

"No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees.

"Accumulation of encrusted food debris on/around mixer head. - table top mixer."

FORTUNE DRAGON

7178 NORTH UNIVERSITY DRIVE

TAMARAC

ORDERED SHUT 8/28/18

16 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Observed approximately 25 flies by the dish machine area."

"Raw animal food stored over ready-to-eat food in walk-in cooler. Observed raw pork stored over vegetables."

"Food manager certification expired."

