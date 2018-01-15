2 Key West restaurants ordered shut by inspectors

KEY WEST, Fla. - State records show rodent issues were discovered at Angelina's Coffee and Juice in Midtown Miami and at Thai Island Restaurant in Key West.

The inspection at Angelina's was based on a complaint.

Hot water issues also forced the closure of a restaurant at Coral Castle.

Roach activity was discovered by an inspector at Sabor Playa in Miami Beach, Paradise Restaurant in Key West, Corralito Cafe in Homestead and Silver Spoon Thai & Sushi in Miramar.

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut and some of their violations.

All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup followed by a re-inspection.

***Coral Castle

28655 S. Dixie Highway

Homestead

Ordered shut Jan. 9

10 violations found

"Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license. License expired on 10/01/17.. license was paid during inspection."

"Hot water not provided/shut off at employee hand wash sink. hand sinks located inside bathrooms used by food service employees have no hot water."

"No dishwashing facilities of any kind provided. Establishment has no three compartment sink or any means to properly wash, rinse and sanitize pots and utensils. As per person in charge, the pots are washed on a bucket outside."

"No plan review submitted and approved - renovations were made or are in progress. Must submit plans, plan review application and payment for plan review to DBPR H and R Plan Review office located at 2601 Blair Stone Rd., Tallahassee, FL 32399-1011. At the time of inspection, observed location open to the public. The location of the kitchen was converted to a sitting room to watch movies as part of the tours as per person in charge. All equipment from the kitchen were removed- hand sink, triple sink, mop sink, and refrigerators from inside kitchen. The kitchen used to be where the sitting room is located as per person in charge. On a different building, a stove was placed to warm up soups and hot dogs. No hand sink in new preparation room.

***Angelina's Coffee and Juice

Two Midtown Midrise

3451 NE First Ave.

Miami

Inspection based on complaint

Ordered shut Jan. 10

14 violations found

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed in bar area front counter on wooden shelf approximately 10 to 15 dry rodent droppings and approximately 20 to 25 dry rodent droppings on the shelf underneath the cash register. Also observed in cabinet by the juicer at the front counter, approximately 20 plus dry rodent droppings. Observed in kitchen approximately 40 plus dry droppings underneath stove flattop, 20 plus dry rodent droppings on the floor between 3a?? comp sink and bain marie, 20 plus dry on a shelf that has containers of flour and sugar, 10 plus dry rodent droppings on a shelf next to the dish washing machine."

"Accumulation of food debris/soil residue on hand wash sink. Observed at the kitchen hand sink, accumulation of food debris/soil residue **Repeat Violation**"

"Ceiling/ceiling tiles/vents soiled with accumulated food debris, grease, dust, or mold-like substance. Observed throughout the kitchen, tiles and vents soiled."

"Outer openings not protected during operation and vermin and/or environmental cross contamination present. Front double glass door has a gap between it, evidence of vermin present."

"Food manager certification expired."

***Sabor Playa Restaurant

7315 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach

Ordered shut Jan. 9

16 violations found

"Roach activity present as evidenced by approximately 8 live roaches found in the kitchen area. location: 5 under the hand wash sink area/ 3 compartment sink. 1 crawling on the wall/ 1 crawling on the floor by the stove, 1 in the crevices of the reach in cooler."

"Build-up of grease/dust/debris on hood filters. **Repeat Violation**"

"Equipment in poor repair. Dish machine. Operator states it's not being used. **Repeat Violation**"

"Employee washed hands with no soap."

"Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above. cooked onions (78°F - Hot Holding) on prep table. Operator states the product was done less than an hour. Operator put product on stove. chicken/ beef empanadas (131°F - Hot Holding) less than 2 hr. per operator. Operator turn up the equipment to higher temperature."

"Shell eggs held in a unit maintaining an ambient air temperature greater than 45 degrees Fahrenheit. On prep table, operator states less than 2 hr.. Operator put products in reach in cooler."

***Thai Island Restaurant

711 Eisenhower Drive

Key West

Inspection based on complaint

Ordered shut Jan. 9

16 violations found

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed Approximately 8 dry and brittle rodent droppings located on the floor in the dry storage area located behind the kitchen."

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 4 live roaches located inside of an oven located in the kitchen area. Observed 1 live roach crawling on the inside door jamb of the reach in cooler located across from the cook line. Observed 1 live roach inside of a utensil container located on a prep table in the kitchen area."

"All potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) foods in reach-in cooler cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed time/temperature controlled foods located on the cook line reach in .Observed reach in not cold. *cooked chicken (60°F); *Pork (61°F - Cold Holding); *egg (61°F); *scallop (51°F)."

"Build-up of food debris, dust or dirt on nonfood-contact surface. Observed food trays at cook stove top soiled."

"Hood soiled with accumulated grease, dust or food debris. .Upstairs and downstairs kitchens."

"Outer openings not protected during operation and vermin and/or environmental cross contamination present. At time of inspection observed exhaust fan does not fully close when restaurant not open for business."

***Paradise Restaurant

124 Duval St.

Key West

Ordered shut Jan. 8

30 violations found

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 5 live roaches crawling on the wall located in the dish wash area. Observed 1 live roach on a shelf located in the kitchen area."

"Pesticide/insecticide labeled for household use only present in establishment. Observed household pesticide located above the triple sink."

"Manager lacking proof of food manager certification."

"Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above. Observed time/temperature controlled foods held on the table not at required temp of 135° F or greater."

"Build-up of food debris, dust or dirt on nonfood-contact surface. Observed soiled shelves around the kitchen area."

"Build-up of grease on nonfood-contact surface. Observed grease alongside of the stove area."

"Floor soiled/has accumulation of debris. Around kitchen area."

"Food stored in holding unit not covered. Observed cooked pork located in the reach in cooler uncovered."

"Food stored in undrained ice. Observed bartenders drinks stored in drink ice at the Smallest bar."

"Ice machine exterior soiled."

***Corralito Cafe

436 S. Krome Ave.

Homestead

Ordered shut Jan. 8

9 violations found

"Roach activity present as evidenced by approximately 11 live roaches found in the kitchen crawling on the wall and inside wall cracks."

"Dead roaches on premises. Approximately 30 or more dead roaches on the floor throughout the kitchen and back storage room behind and underneath equipment."

"Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above. Front counter Hot box: ; Beef (128°F - Hot Holding); Beef (113°F - Hot Holding)."

***Silver Spoon Thai & Sushi

2929 SW 160th Ave.

Miramar

Inspection based on complaint

Ordered shut Jan. 6

16 violations found

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 4 crawling on the wall at the three compartment sink, and about 4 in a box on a shelf above three compartment sink."

"Pesticide/insecticide stored with/above food, clean equipment and utensils, clean linens and/or single-service items. Observed 3 cans of Raid insect spray on shelf next to vinegar seasonings."

"Employee eating in a food preparation or other restricted area."

"Food stored in a location that is exposed to splash/dust. Pots of rice on a table next to hand wash sink at cook line. **Repeat Violation*"

"In-use ice scoop stored on soiled surface between uses.**Repeat Violation**"

"Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food thawed at room temperature. Variety of fishes at sushi bar."













