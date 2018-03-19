4 South Florida restaurants shut down due to rodent issues

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. - State records show rodent droppings were found in baking soda at Honk Kong House in North Miami last week.

A "stop sale" was issued on cases of water at Downtown Pizza on Cypress Creek Road due to possible contamination due to rodent droppings.

Rodent issues were also found at Tommy Fats in Coral Springs and Fritaybon Goutalix Restaurant in Miami.

State records show roach issues were found China Tokyo in Hialeah.

Below is a list of places and some of their violations. All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered clean up and then a re-inspection.

TOMMY FATS

3439 NW 99th WAY

CORAL SPRINGS

ORDERED SHUT 3/12/18

7 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed 4 dried droppings behind white reach in cooler and freezer, 1 dried dropping next to Green World cooler, 1 dried dropping under turned off flip top cooler in cook line , and 5 dried droppings around water heater. Operator began to remove droppings and was instructed to clean and sanitize area. **Repeat Violation**."

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 1 live roach under drain board at triple sink and 1 live roach under flip top cooler in cook line that is not in use. Operator instructed to remove roach and to clean and sanitize area. One of these roaches was removed. **Repeat Violation**."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed 3 small dead roaches under flip top coolers in cook line . Roach egg sacs were observed, 1 under preparation table next to Green World cooler, 3 under flip top cooler in cook line , and 1 along wall by white reach in freezer. Operator instructed to remove them and to clean and sanitize area. **Repeat Violation**."

"Employee touching ready-to-eat food with their bare hands - food was not being heated as a sole ingredient to 145 degrees F or immediately added to other ingredients to be cooked/heated to the minimum required temperature to allow bare hand contact. Establishment has no approved Alternative Operating Procedure. Operator handled lettuce leaves with bare hands in cook line. **Repeat Violation**."

"Raw animal foods not properly separated from one another based upon minimum required cooking temperature in reach-in cooler. Raw chicken stored above scrambled shell eggs in small cook line reach in cooler."

"Raw animal foods not properly separated from one another based upon minimum required cooking temperature in reach-in freezer - all products not commercially packaged. Raw chicken stored above French fries in white Frigidaire reach in freezer in rear preparation area.**Repeat Violation**"

HONG KONG HOUSE

955 NE 125th STREET

NORTH MIAMI

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 3/13/18

23 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed in the dry storage area: on the shelf, a box of soy sauce approximately 3 dry droppings, approximately 10-15 plus dry droppings on soy sauce cans and pineapple juice tops, inside card board boxes approximately 10 - 15 plus dry droppings, on top and inside a box containing baking soda approximately 5 dry droppings. Also observed on the floor underneath the shelves in the dry storage area approximately 20 plus dry droppings."

"Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Baking soda contaminated with dry rodent droppings."

"Raw animal food stored over ready-to-eat food. Observed bus tubs with raw chicken stored over cut lettuce in the walk in cooler."

FRITAYBON GOUTALIX RESTAURANT

12143 NW 7th AVENUE

MIAMI

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 3/12/18

18 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately about 30 dry rodent droppings on top of water heater, 1 dry rodent dropping by front counter, 1 dry rodent dropping next to three compartment sink."

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 2 live roaches in the kitchen, by water heater and preparation area."

CHINA TOKYO

2454 WEST 60th STREET

HIALEAH

ORDERED SHUT 3/9/18

24 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Approximately 7 in kitchen reach in cooler underneath by the equipment motor 1 in kitchen prep table shelve."

"Roach excrement and/or droppings present. Approximately 50 in kitchen dry storage wood shelves."

"Dead roaches on premises. Approximately 20 under three compartment sink floor Approximately 5 in prep table shelve underneath, approximately 10 in kitchen reach in cooler underneath 1 in kitchen dry storage wood shelve."

"Interior of reach-in cooler soiled with accumulation of food residue."

DOWNTOWN PIZZA GRILL

906 NE 62nd STREET(CYPRESS CREEK ROAD)

OAKLAND PARK

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 3/15/18

12 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 5/18/15

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by 4 fresh rodent droppings found on 2 cases of bottle water in kitchen next to Traulsen reach in cooler, approximately 50 fresh rodent droppings found in kitchen behind pizza oven, approximately 15 fresh droppings found in kitchen underneath wire storage shelving, 2 dry rodent droppings found at walk in cooler door, 7 fresh rodent droppings found behind Hobart mixer in prep area, 4 dry rodent droppings found underneath food preparation sink and approximately 20 fresh rodent droppings found underneath 3 compartment sink."

"Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Observed rat droppings on 2 cases of drinking water, possible contaminated."

"Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. Observed cooked pasta in walk in cooler at 46°-48°F, as per operator, pasta has been cooling from yesterday."

