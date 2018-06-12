5 dead rodents found in glue trap inside South Florida restaurant kitchen

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. - Five dead rodents were recently found in a glue trap behind a freezer at Island Palace in Lauderdale Lakes, according to state records.

Rodent droppings and roach issues were also found there.

Island Palace was also ordered shut back in August 2015.

The popular Captain's Tavern on South Dixie Highway in Miami was also ordered shut last week after an inspector noted a roach issue in the kitchen.

Finnegan's 2 on Lincoln Road and Red's Tavern in Wilton Manors were also ordered shut last week.

Both places had rodent issues.

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut and some of their violations. All the places mentioned have been allowed to reopen following an ordered cleanup and then a re-inspection.

***Captain's Tavern

9621 S. Dixie Highway

Miami

Ordered shut June 4

28 violations

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Approximately four lives roaches under grill table located in the back area kitchen, three inside of a kitchen oven located I the back area kitchen, two inside of appetizer oven."

"Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine."

"Accumulation of encrusted food debris on/around mixer head."

"Clean utensils or equipment stored in dirty drawer or rack. Pans."

"Floor soiled/has accumulation of debris. Under equipment."

"Interior of microwave soiled with encrusted food debris."

"Interior of oven has heavy accumulation of black substance/grease/food debris."

"Wall soiled with accumulated black debris in dishwashing area."

"No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employee."

***Red's Bar & Package

2610 N. Dixie Highway

Wilton Manors

Inspection based on complaint

Ordered shut June 5

4 violations found

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by 14 fresh rodent droppings found in bar area along the walls and on table top, 13 fresh rodent droppings next to air conditioning unit in bar/dining area, 11 fresh rodent droppings found behind slot machine and 8 in front of slot machine next to employee restroom, Approximately 35 fresh rodent droppings found next to hot water heater in bar, 4 fresh rodent droppings found next to rat trap underneath counter in bar, 6 fresh rodent droppings found in kitchen area next to beer cooler, 5 fresh rodent droppings found next to flip top cooler in kitchen, 15 dried rodent droppings found next to wine rack in kitchen, 4 fresh rodent droppings found next to ice machine and approximately 150 fresh and dried rodent droppings found under beer rack in dry storage area."

"Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine."

"Objectionable odor throughout establishment. Hole in ceiling over slot machine next employee bathroom."

***Finnegan's 2

942 Lincoln Road

Miami Beach

Ordered shut June 6

10 violations found

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately 60+ dry but not crumbly rodent droppings on the floor inside kitchen under wooden pallet that holds beer cases. Operator started to clean under pallet. Observed approximately 20 dry but not crumbly rodent droppings on window sill in the kitchen. Observed approximately 2 dry but not crumbly rodent droppings on prep table next to slicer. operator clean dropping from preparation table."

"Food stored on floor. bucket with pickles."

"Food-contact surfaces not sanitized after cleaning, before use. Do not use equipment/utensils not properly sanitized. High temperature dish machine 142°f."

"Manager lacking proof of food manager certification."

"Proof of required state approved employee training not available for some employees."

***Island Palace

4170 N. State Road 7

Lauderdale Lakes

Ordered shut June 8

21 violations found

Also ordered shut Aug. 12, 2015

"Dead rodent present. Observed 5 dead rodents in glue trap behind the Frigidaire reach in freezer at kitchen area."

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed 10 fresh droppings at dry storage in kitchen area."

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Observed 5 flies flying around the 3 compartments sink."

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 15 live roaches behind the Frigidaire reach in freezer at the kitchen area, 3 live roaches by the dry storage in kitchen area."

"Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. Observed cut lettuce (53°F - Cold Holding); cut tomatoes (53°F - Cold Holding) stored in the reach in cooler on 06/07/18 at 10pm, observed ham (53°F - Cold Holding); Cheddar cheese (53°F - Cold Holding); cooked chicken (57°F - Cold Holding); raw chicken (53°F - Cold Holding); raw conch (53°F - Cold Holding) stored in the walk in cooler for 2 days stated the operator."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately 30 dead roaches behind the Frigidaire reach in freezer in the kitchen area, 1 dead roach in front of the walk in cooler."

***Montes De Oca Original Pizza

4360 NW Seventh Ave.

Miami

Ordered shut June 8

20 violations found

"Establishment operating with no potable running water. According to owner's son, they have not paid water bill and he will pay Monday June 11, 2018."

"Food-contact surfaces not sanitized after cleaning, before use. Do not use equipment/utensils not properly sanitized. Employee washing dishes, rinsing with water from a bucket and not sanitizing."

"Food stored under dripping water line. Condensation dripping over food containers with lid inside cooler. Operator moved the containers."

"Outer openings of establishment cannot be properly sealed when not in operation. Back door is not solid, only screened **Repeat Violation**."

"Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed tomato sauce (61°F - Cold Holding); shredded cheese (64°F - Cold Holding); ham (62°F - Cold Holding); cheese (58°F - Cold Holding); in reach in cooler in preparation area. Advised operator to move foods to other units. cream (58°F - Cold Holding); pasta (61°F - Cold Holding); chorizo (61°F - Cold Holding); in walk in cooler **Repeat Violation**."

