9 South Florida restaurants ordered shut last week

Google Maps

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - It was a busy week for inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in South Florida.

There was mold on food, an unapproved kitchen, roach and rodent issues.

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut and some of their violations. All the places mentioned have been allowed to re-open following and ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***PRETTY HEALTHY

17560 NE 27TH AVENUE

MIAMI GARDENS

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 8/21/19

28 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 1 live roach on floor next to sugar container. Observed 1 live roach coming out from water heater. Observed 3 live roaches in brackets for shelve above food preparation table next to packages of wraps and chicken seasoning. Observed 1 live roach in brackets for shelve above reach in freezer. Observed 1 live roach under front counter cabinet next to preparation area. Observed 1 live roach under front counter cabinet above single service forks. Observed one live roach under reach in cooler in front area."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed 3 dead roaches on the floor of the kitchen by prep table near entrance to the front counter. Observed 1 dead roach on top of mop sink next to clean cutting boards. Observed 1 dead roach in bathroom floor under hand wash sink."

"Food not stored at least 6 inches off of the floor. Observed bag of sugar and jalapeños slices stored on floor."

***TONG'S GARDEN KEY WEST

1458 KENNEDY DRIVE

KEY WEST

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 8/21/19

31 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Food stored in a prohibited area. Observed rodent cage traps on a shelf next to oil."

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 5 live roaches underneath the microwave, 1 crawling on top of cook line cooler, 15+ live roaches on a glue trap located in front of the microwave, 1 on the floor next to MSG container that is located in the kitchen by the chest freezer, 1 by employee water dispenser machine next to walk in cooler."

"Rodent bait not contained in a covered, tamper-resistant bait station. Observed rodent cage traps on a shelf next to oil."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately 1 dead reach in cooler inside the cook line cooler, 7+ dead roaches on the floor below the microwave, 2 dead underneath a prep table in the kitchen."

"Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. Fresh garlic in oil, cooked pork."

"Food stored on floor. Observed MSG containers on the floor by the chest freezer in the back, oil container on the cook line, spicy sauce, soy sauce buckets."

"Cooked potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within 6 hours. Cooked pork at 56°f located in the cook line reach in cooler, as per operator it was cooked last night."

"Certified Food Manager or person in charge lacks knowledge of food borne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food, clean equipment and utensils, and single-service items."

"Establishment advertised crab on menu/menu board but served no type of crab in the crab Rangoon."

"No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees."

***PATIO TIPICO

4591 NW 36TH STREET

MIAMI SPRINGS

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 8/21/19

23 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 7 live roaches crawling inside upright stainless steel cooler in prep kitchen. No food was stored in cooler. Also observed one roach crawling on wall in kitchen."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed one dead roach in cabinet behind bar storing liquor. Also observed two dead roaches under cooler in storage area behind bar. Observed one dead roach on door frame in small foyer leading to restaurant."

"Raw animal foods not properly separated from one another based upon minimum required cooking temperature in reach-in freezer - all products not commercially packaged. Observed raw chicken stored above raw beef in reach in freezer, items are not commercially packaged."

***XIXON SPANISH

2101 SW 22ND STREET

MIAMI

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 8/20/19

12 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Food being prepared outside. Food prepared outside in an added kitchen that was built with no walls and open to the outside, which does not protect the food prep areas against environmental contamination and vermin."

"Perimeter walls and roofs do not effectively protect establishment against environmental cross contamination or the entrance of pests. At the time of the complaint inspection, observed the restaurant is using a terrace as a temporary kitchen. They are currently operating with the following risk factors: food preparation, cooking, cold holding, hot holding, reheating and also dishwashing in an area that is not effectively again environmental cross contamination. Temporary kitchen operating in an open space under ceiling. Observed the following equipment's at the temporary kitchen: grill, stove, two reach in coolers, two compartment sink, an small temperature dishwasher machine working at 180°and two prep tables. The terrace kitchen is missing walls and is open to the outside, which does not protect the food prep areas against environmental contamination and vermin. The original permitted kitchen of the establishment is undergoing plumbing renovations and is not usable at this time until repairs/renovations are completed."

"Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. Observed at temporary unapproved space as a kitchen, all items at reach in coolers out of temperature. Observed at reach in cooler at temporary unapproved kitchen the following items out of temperature: seafood 50°, croquettes 50°, fish 50°. Observed at reach in cooler at temporary unapproved kitchen the following items out of temperature: beef 50°, poultry 50°."

***SHEILA'S CARIBBEAN BAKERY & RESTAURANT

20725 NW 2ND AVENUE

MIAMI GARDENS

ORDERED SHUT 8/20/19

36 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 4/19/17

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. ware wash area: observed 6 live roaches on wall by the shelve with clean dishes, observed one live roach by three compartment sink, observed in the kitchen: 1 live roach in wall behind stove."

"Food with mold-like growth. See stop sale. Observed in walk in cooler 10 limes with mold-like growth. Observed in walk in cooler 30 peppers with mold-like growth."

"Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. Observed in reach in cooler by front area: ; cut lettuce (62°F - Cold Holding); pickly sauce (69°F - Cold Holding) As per operator, all food prepped 7 hours before inspection. Observed in walk in cooler: pickly (64°F - Cold Holding); cooked griot (50°F - Cold Holding) As per operator, all food held in the walk in cooler overnight."

"Objectionable odor in establishment. Observed in ware washing area."

***JB'S PHILLY CHEESESTEAKS

MOBILE FOOD TRUCK

400 SW 133RD TERRACE

DAVIE

ORDERED SHUT 8/23/19

5 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Establishment operating with no potable running water."

"Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Black cooler - cheese (51°F); hot dogs (51°F). Per operator, items have been in unit for approximately 2 hours. Advised operator to remove all TCS items from unit and refrain from using unit until such time all TCS foods are held at 41F or below."

"Manager lacking proof of food manager certification."

"No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees."

***SWEET & SPICE

(INDIAN CURRY SWEETS)

3408 NORTH UNIVERSITY DRIVE

SUNRISE

ORDERED SHUT 8/21/19

15 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed: - 1 on exterior of reach in cooler by frontline -1 between reach in cooler gasket in front of cook line . -2 live on floor by storage rack in front of dishwashing area **Repeat Violation**."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed: - 1 dead roach on floor by front counter, - 1 dead on floor by cook line next to hand wash; - 1 dead in dining room on floor towards restrooms. - 1 dead on wall above prep sink in kitchen. **Repeat Violation**."

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Observed - 4 live flies flying around and landing on wall and sanitized plates in dishwashing area - 1 live flying around in dry storage area. - 6 live flies on cut ready to eat papaya by buffet line. - 5 live flies flying around by prep table next to walk-in. **Repeat Violation**."

"Stop Sale issued due to adulteration of food product. Observed -Chefs Quality Tomato Sauce - 6lbs 10 oz. -Sunfield Whole Baby Corn - 6lbs 8 oz. -Haldirams Rasqualla - 8.175 ozs on dry food storage shelf in kitchen area. Observed 6 live flies on cut ready to eat papaya on buffet line in dining area. -2 lbs. cooked rice cooling overnight still at45 degrees F."

***GREEN BAG

760 WEST SAMPLE ROAD

POMPANO BEACH

ORDERED SHUT 8/21/19

11 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 5 live roaches: 3 observed on floor under 3-compartment sink 2 observed on floor under shelves in dry storage area/prep area."

"Dead roaches on premises. 22 dead roaches throughout kitchen: 12 observed on floor under food prep tables and 3-compartment sink. 6 observed on floor near mop sink and clean dish ware. 4 observed on floor in dry storage/prep area."

"Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Flip top near cook line - cooked quinoa (50°F - Cold Holding); egg whites (52°F - Cold Holding); sour cream (51°F - Cold Holding); corn and bean salad (50°F - Cold Holding) ; butter (52°F - Cold Holding). Food in cooler overnight."

"Interior of oven has heavy accumulation of black substance/grease/food debris."

***BREEZES CAFE

DOUBLETREE FORT LAUDERDALE

801 SEABREEZE BLVD.

FORT LAUDERDALE

ORDERED SHUT 8/19/19

12 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 1 live roach on back prep table by soda racks. Roach was killed and table sanitized. Observed 4 live roaches under prep table crawling along wall and going behind floor molding."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed 2 dead roaches on floor by #5 and #4 cooler."

"Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Observed 3 live flying insects on cut melon at buffet."

"Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Held overnight in flip top unit, salad station hardboiled egg (49-50°F); cut tomatoes (46-51°F); cooked shrimp (46-51°F) see stop sale."

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.