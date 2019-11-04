Back of the Road Sports Grill ordered closed for third time

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - State inspectors were back at the Back of the Road Sports Grill and ordered the place shut for the third time.

The inspector noted a roach crawling on clean utensils.

A "stop sale" order was issued on food that was out of temperature.

Things aren't so happy at Happy Wings and Fried Rice in Pompano Beach, where live and dead roaches were seen by the health inspector.

Below is a list of places and some of their violations.

All the places mentioned were allowed to reopen following an order to clean up and undergoing a reinspection.

THE BACK OF THE ROAD SPORTS GRILL

15420 SW 136TH ST.

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE (COUNTRY WALK)

ORDERED SHUT OCT. 28

11 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT Feb. 13, 2018

ALSO ORDERED SHUT Feb. 5, 2018

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Kitchen: one live roach crawling on the floor: went underneath the cook line. Observed 2 live roaches crawling inside front counter hand washing sink. Countertop at the front counter: 1 live roach crawling out of a basket with unwrapped spoons."

"Dead roaches on premises. Kitchen floor: 1 dead roach by the floor mat in front of the cook line. 1 dead roach on the floor by the reach in freezer. 1 dead roach on the floor by the mop bucket."

"Interior of microwave soiled with encrusted food debris."

"Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed kitchen double door sliding glass cooler in the kitchen: cheese (57°F - Cold Holding); shredded jack cheese (55 -58°F - Cold Holding); milk (56-60°F - Cold Holding); spring mix (56°F - Cold Holding); butter (57-59°F); mozzarella cheese (57°F - Cold Holding). As per operator, it was left in the cooler since yesterday. **Repeat Violation**."

"Raw animal food stored over or with ready-to-eat food in reach-in freezer - not all products commercially packaged. Stand up reach in freezer: raw chicken stored above bread."

HAPPY WINGS AND FRIED RICE

1752 HAMMONDVILLE ROAD

POMPANO BEACH

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT OCT. 30

10 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 1 live roach under table next to hand wash sink in rear prep area. 2 live roaches in gaskets at 3 door cooler in rear prep area. 5 live roaches behind cook line equipment along walls and piping. 1 live roach on pipe behind flip top cooler at cook line."

"Dead roaches on premises. 10 dead roaches by hand sink in rear prep area 13 dead roaches behind flip top cooler at cook line 1 dead roach behind fryer at cook line."

"Raw animal food stored over ready-to-eat food. Raw shelled eggs over cooked chicken at 3 door cooler in rear prep area. Food moved. Raw beef and chicken over cooked shrimp at reach in freeze. Foods moved."

"Raw animal foods not properly separated from one another based upon minimum required cooking temperature in reach-in freezer - all products not commercially packaged. Raw chicken over raw pork. Foods moved and properly stored."

FERN GULLY GRILL

3450 NORTH STATE ROAD 7

LAUDERDALE LAKES

ORDERED SHUT OCT. 29

12 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Observed 5 live flies in dish rack area, flying around and landing on cleaned and sanitized dishes. - Observed approximately 10 live flies on meat cutter. - Observed approximately 10 live flies in dry storage area landing on packaged foods. Over 10 live flies flying around and landing on cases of water in prep area. Observed three live flies landing on red cutting board by cook line."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed 9 dead roaches under storage shelves in dry storage area."

"Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above. Observed pork (121°F - Hot Holding); yam (109°F - Hot Holding). Operator turned hot holding unit up. - Chicken (109°F - Hot Holding) steamtable. Operator placed to reheat."

"Toxic substance/chemical stored by or with food. Observed roach killers and cleaners stored above water next to dish racks in prep area."

CLICK HERE to have Dirty Dining newsletter delivered to your inbox.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.