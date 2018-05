Broward County tops list of South Florida restaurants with no violations

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - Below is a list of restaurants that had ZERO VIOLATIONS this year during routine, unannounced inspections by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

These places were inspected in January, February, March, April and May of 2018. They weren't re-inspections.

Among those on Local 10's Clean Plate list is Sonny's Famous Steak Hoagies in Hollywood, which is also celebrating 60 years in business.

THANK YOU to all the establishments for putting our health and safety first and making cleanliness a priority.

***BROWARD COUNTY

*VISION CAFE, 1651 SOUTH STATE ROAD 7 NORTH LAUDERDALE, 5/8/18/(MOBILE)

*SUNRISE CIVIC CENTER/ATHLETIC CLUB, 10610 WEST OAKLAND PARK BLVD., SUNRISE, 5/11/18

*DELUXE LUNCH BOX, 998 SW 81ST AVENUE, NORTH LAUDERDALE, 5/4/18

*SONNY'S FAMOUS STEAK HOAGIES, 1857 NW 66TH AVENUE, HOLLYWOOD, 5/2/18

*MUSETTE, 531 NEW RIVER DRIVE SOUTH, FORT LAUDERDALE, 4/25/18

*POSH, 110 NORTH FEDERAL HIGHWAY, FORT LAUDERDALE, 4/15/18

*KENTUCKY FRIED CHICKEN, 3061 WEST SUNRISE BLVD., FORT LAUDERDALE

*EMPANADA TOP, 1375 LYONS ROAD, COCONUT CREEK, 4/13/18 (MOBILE)

*DOCKERS BAR & GRILL, 6330 MIRAMAR PARKWAY MIRAMAR, 4/12/18

*JIMMY JOHN'S, 1501 EAST COMMERCIAL BLVD., FORT LAUDERDALE, 4/11/18

*VINOS ON LAS OLAS, 922 EAST LAS OLAS BLVD., FORT LAUDERDALE, 4/10/18

*GELATO-GO, 1221 EAST LAS OLAS BLVD., FORT LAUDERDALE, 4/10/18

*SUNSATIONAL, 3600 WEST SAMPLE ROAD, COCONUT CREEK, 4/6/18(MOBILE)

*ALL CARE CATERING, 5007 NORTH HIATUS ROAD SUNRISE, 4/5/18 (CATERING)

*REGGAE BEETS, 1435 LYONS ROAD, COCONUT CREEK, 3/31/18 (MOBILE)

*PUBLIX APRON'S EVENT PLANNING AND CATERING, 1181 SOUTH UNIVERSITY DR., PLANTATION, 3/29/18

*WENDY'S, 1049 WEST OAKLAND PARK BLVD., WILTON MANORS, 3/28/18

*SUSHI SONG, 3414 NORTH OCEAN BLVD., FORT LAUDERDALE, 3/20/18

*KITCHEN 5007, 5007 NORTH HIATUS ROAD, SUNRISE, 3/16/18(CATERING)

*KENTUCKY FRIED CHICKEN, 1836 UNIVERSITY DRIVE, PEMBROKE PINES, 3/14/18

*KEITUS SEAFOOD & GRILL JERK, 5030 NW 17TH STREET, LAUDERHILL, 3/14/18

*KENTUCKY FRIED CHICKEN, 3100 WEST BROWARD BLVD., FORT LAUDERDALE, 3/13/18

*THE PARTY STATION, 5007 NORTH HIATUS ROAD, SUNRISE, 3/13/18 (CATERING)

*AMERICATERS, 5007 NORTH HIATUS ROAD, SUNRISE, 3/13/18 (CATERING)

*CHIPOLTE, 4600 UNIVERSITY DRIVE, CORAL SPRINGS, 3/13/18

*C&R BAR B QUE, 701 WEST SUNRISE BLVD., FORT LAUDERDALE, 3/13/18 (MOBILE)

*3 POINT CATERING, 5007 NORTH HIATUS ROAD, SUNRISE, 3/8/18 (CATERING)

*ROYALTY CATERING CUISINE, 5007 NORTH HIATUS ROAD, SUNRISE, 3/7/18 (CATERING)

*VITOS HOT DOGS AT HOME DEPOT, 1126 SOUTH POWERLINE ROAD, DEERFIELD BEACH, 3/7/18 (MOBILE)

*ALL STAR VENDOR, 1126 SOUTH POWERLINE ROAD, DEERFIELD BEACH, 3/7/18 (MOBILE)

*EUROKITCHEN, 122 SW 3RD AVENUE, DANIA BEACH, 2/23/18 (CATERING)

*HOLLYWOOD BEACH NORTH, 3601 NORTH OCEAN DRIVE, HOLLYWOOD, 2/22/18

*SUBWAY, 1949 NORTH PINE ISLAND ROAD, PLANTATION, 2/10/18

*POOHCHELLOS, 4630 SW 21ST WEST PARK, 2/20/18 (MOBILE)

*EVERTON MANDEVILLE DELIGHT, 6445 PEMBROKE ROAD, HOLLYWOOD, 2/16/18

*JOJI YOGURT, 9837 WEST SAMPLE ROAD, CORAL SPRINGS, 2/16/18 (MOBILE)

*DELUXE LUNCH BOX, 998 SW 81ST AVENUE, NORTH LAUDERDALE, 2/15/18

*KENTUCKY FRIED CHICKEN, 6090 MIRAMAR PARKWAY, MIRAMAR, 2/12/18

*GERD MUELLER'S AMBRY, 3016 EAST COMMERCIAL BLVD., FORT LAUDERDALE, 2/9/18

*MORTON'S STEAKHOUSE, 500 EAST BROWARD BLVD., FORT LAUDERDALE, 2/7/18

*QUVI TACOS & CRAFT BEER, 4354 NORTH FEDERAL HIGHWAY, FORT LAUDERDALE, 2/3/18

*THE SPORTS BARN, 4223 DAVIE ROAD, DAVIE, 2/2/18

*HOMEMADE, 9837 WEST SAMPLE ROAD, CORAL SPRINGS, 2/1/18 (MOBILE)

*ANTOJITOS POBLANOS, 5430 NW 36TH TERRACE, FORT LAUDERDALE, 2/1/18 (MOBILE)

*CECIL'S ISLAND CUISINE, 9837 SAMPLE ROAD, CORAL SPRINGS, 2/1/18(MOBILE)

*OPITA, 9837 WEST SAMPLE ROAD, CORAL SPRINGS, 2/1/18 (MOBILE)

*CHEF ALAN BERGMAN CATERING, 3711 SW 47TH AVENUE, DAVIE, (CATERING)

*ME SO HANGRY GRILL, 9631 NW 28TH STREET, HOLLYWOOD, 1/29/18 (MOBILE)

*AUNT LORIS FROSTY PET DELIGHTS, 9837 WEST SAMPLE ROAD, CORAL SPRINGS, 1/25/18(CATERING)

*SMOKE STAXX BBQ CATERING, 9837 WEST SAMPLE ROAD, CORAL SPRINGS, 1/25/18 (CATERING)

*PELICAN CONCESSIONS, 9837 WEST SAMPLE ROAD, CORAL SPRINGS, 1/24/18 (CATERING)

*THE SCOOP SHOP, 9837 WEST SAMPLE ROAD, CORAL SPRINGS, 1/24/18 (CATERING)

*FLAP THE PICKLE MAN, 9837 WEST SAMPLE ROAD, CORAL SPRINGS, 1/24/18 (CATERING)

*DAN THE COOKIE MAN, 9837 WEST SAMPLE ROAD, CORAL SPRINGS, 1/24/18 (CATERING)

*MONSTER CONE, 3410 EMERALD POINTE DRIVE, HOLLYWOOD, 1/23/18 (MOBILE)

*JUNGLE QUEEN BBQ/CONCESSIONS, 2470 SW 24TH STREET, FORT LAUDERDALE, 1/23/18

*STANDING OVATIONS EVENTS, 122 SW 3RD AVENUE, DANIA BEACH, 1/19/18 (CATERING)

*GULFSTREAM PARK HOT DOG CART, 901 SOUTH FEDERAL HIGHWAY, HALLANDALE BEACH, 1/19/18

*COCONUT LUCY'S, 638 SW 11TH STREET, HALLANDALE BEACH, 1/19/18 (MOBILE)

*DUNKIN DONUTS, 3280 DAVIE BLVD., FORT LAUDERDALE, 1/18/18

*SIDECAR KITCHEN, 352 SOUTH STATE ROAD, MARGATE, 1/12/18

*POWER SMOOTHIE, 10052 PINES BLVD., PEMBROKE PINES, 1/12/18

*POPEYES LOUISIANA KITCHEN, 1300 EAST COMMERCIAL BLVD., OAKLAND PARK, 1/12/18

*CHUCK E. CHEESES, 2201 NORTH FEDERAL HIGHWAY, POMPANO BEACH, 1/11/18

*ADENA FARMS FOOD TRUCK, 900 SILKS RUN ROAD, HALLANDALE BEACH, 1/5/18(MOBILE)

*THAT'S A WRAP SANDWICH CO., 110 SE 6TH STREET, FORT LAUDERDALE

*SAN FRANCISCO PUFFS & STUFF, 3698 NW 16TH STREET, LAUDERHILL, 1/4/18(MOBILE)

*NY BAGEL CAFE & DELI, 16366 SW 26TH STREET, MIRAMAR (MOBILE)

*COLADA, 525 NORTH FEDERAL HIGHWAY, FORT LAUDERDALE, 1/4/18

*POPEYES FRIED CHICKEN, 3499 WEST OAKLAND PARK BLVD., LAUDERDALE LAKES, 1/3/18

*INKIA FOODS, 1428 EAST ATLANTIC BLVD., POMPANO BEACH, 1/2/18 (CATERING)

***MIAMI DADE COUNTY

*AMERICAN AIRLINES ARENA CONCESSIONS

*MARLINS PARK CONCESSIONS

*ADRIENNE ARSHT CENTER CONCESSIONS

*HARD ROCK STADIUM CONCESSIONS

*PIZZA HUT, 9600 SW 8TH STREET, MIAMI, 5/7/18

*POBLANOS MEXICAN FUSION, 12600 BISCAYNE BLVD., NORTH MIAMI, 5/9/18

*ASIAN SUSHI STREET, 1557 NE 167TH STREET, NORTH MIAMI BEACH, 5/9/18

*FIVE GUYS BURGERS AND FRIES, 9725 NW 41ST STREET, MIAMI, 5/10/18

*MR. C'S MINISTRIES GRILL, 3674 NW 183RD STREET, OPA LOCKA, 5/7/18 (MOBILE)

*JUST A BITE, 20050 NE 15TH COURT, MIAMI, 5/6/18(MOBILE)

*MCDONALDS, 18250 NW 27TH AVENUE, OPA LOCKA, 4/26/18

*POPEYES CHICKEN AND BISCUITS, 20690 NW 2ND AVENUE, NORTH MIAMI, 4/20/18

*HOTEL URBANO, 2500 BRICKELL AVENUE, MIAMI, 4/20/18

*KASKADES MEETING ROOM, 300 17TH STREET, MIAMI BEACH, 4/19/18

*JIMMY'S HOT DOGS, 2517 NW 21ST TERRACE, MIAMI, 3/29/18(HOT DOG CART)

*MONICA HOT DOGS, 1839 NW 22ND STREET, MIAMI, 4/2/18(HOT DOG CART)

*EXTREME RISOTTO FUSION, 22069 SOUTH DIXIE HIGHWAY, MIAMI, 3/28/18(MOBILE)

*DAB FOOD SERVICES, 860 NE 79TH STREET, MIAMI, 3/27/18(MOBILE)

*ISLAND QUEEN SIGHTSEEING TOURS, 401 BISCAYNE BLVD., 3/13/18

*TU COCINITA CATERING, 2750 WEST 68TH STREET, HIALEAH, 3/13/18 (CATERING)

*CABRERA LUNCH TRUCK, 970 NW 35TH AVENUE, MIAMI, 3/12/18(MOBILE)

*ZARITA HOT DOG, 9700 SW 159TH STREET, MIAMI, 3/8/18 (MOBILE)

*L&E CATERING, 860 NE 79TH STREET, MIAMI, 3/2/18 (CATERING)

*SUMI YAKITORI, 21 SW 11TH STREET, MIAMI, 2/22/18

*BOTTEGA EXPRESS, 111 NW 1ST STREET, MIAMI, 2/21/18

*SYMPHONY BALLROOM HILTON, 1601 BISCAYNE BLVD., MIAMI, 2/16/18

*MARCELO'S CEVICHES 2, 1115 NE 133RD STREET, NORTH MIAMI, 2/5/18 (MOBILE)

*MOTY'S MEDITERRANEAN CUISINE, 2517 NW 21STS TERRACE, 1/24/18(MOBILE)

*CAFEINA WYNWOOD LOUNGE, 297 NW 23RD STREET, MIAMI 1/17/18



***MONROE COUNTY

*GARBOS GRILL, 409 CAROLINE STREET, KEY WEST, 5/4/18 (MOBILE)

*DELICIOSO CATERING, 5 GEIGER ROAD, KEY WEST, 5/11/18 (CATERING)

*KEY WEST BAYSIDE INN & SUITES, 3444 NORTH ROOSEVELT BLVD., KEY WEST, 5/7/18

*WOOD WAGON, 408 WHITE STREET, KEY WEST, 4/25/18 (MOBILE)

*CHEF DREW'S ISLAND CATERING, 144 ATLANTIC AVENUE, TAVERNIER, 4/13/18 (MOBILE)

*CLEMENTE'S WOOD FIRED TROLLY PIZZERIA, 629 DUVAL STREET, KEY WEST, 4/3/18 (MOBILE)

*TWO CENTS, 416 APPLEROUTH LANE, KEY WEST, 3/23/18

*MANGROVE RESTAURANT, 200 FLORIDA AVENUE, TAVERNIER, 2/28/18(MOBILE)

*THE SIX TOED CAT, 823 WHITEHEAD STREET, KEY WEST, 2/27/18

*OVERSEAS WINE SPRITS PUB & GRILL, 3574 OVERSEAS HIGHWAY, MARATHON, 2/9/18

*PARROT KEY RESORT, 2801 NORTH ROOSEVELT BLVD., KEY WEST, 1/22/18



