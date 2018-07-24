Cheddar's ordered shut for second time this month due to rodent, roach issues

TAMARAC, Fla. - A state inspector was at Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen in Tamarac again Monday afternoon and ordered the restaurant shut for a second time this month.

The inspector was at Cheddar's based on yet another complaint.

State records show nine violations were found this time.

The inspector noted rodent droppings and roach issues in the kitchen area.

Cheddar's was also ordered shut on July 9 and remain closed until July 12 for the same issues.

Employees and a manager refused to comment on the latest closure and why the problem wasn't corrected.

Local 10 cameras caught an exterminator from Orkin leaving the kitchen area, wearing a mask on Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, LC's Fast Food Joint on 441, just south of Ives Dairy Road, was also ordered shut.

Last week, a state inspector found 18 violations, including a roach issue, at LC's.

LC's Fast Food Joint was allowed to re-open following an ordered clean up and re-inspection.

At this point, according to records, Cheddar's has not been re-inspected or allowed to re-open.

***Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen

7951 W. Commercial Blvd.

Tamarac

Inspection based on complaint

Ordered shut July 23

9 violations found

Also ordered shut July 9 - July 12

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately 11 dried rodent droppings on can storage rack in rear of kitchen. Employees removed them. **Repeat Violation**."

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 1 live roach on wall behind cooler in cook line."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed 1 dead roach next to napkins in wait station cabinet, 1 dead roach on floor next to ice machine in kitchen, and 1 dead roach on can storage rack in rear of kitchen. Employees began to remove roaches."

"Strong objectionable odor in establishment inside of walk in cooler by mop sink. Ceiling tiles removed above can storage rack by back door and above shelf with metal pans near mop sink. Some of the ceiling tiles were replaced."

"Pesticide/insecticide stored with/above food, clean equipment and utensils, clean linens and/or single-service items. Fly zapper stored above box of unwashed produce along wall in Kitchener end of cook line and another bug zapper above preparation table in kitchen where cake is being sliced plated."

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Observed 2 flies on bag in box soda syrup next to triple sink. **Repeat Violation**."

"Raw animal food stored over or with ready-to-eat food in walk-in freezer - not all products commercially packaged. Raw shrimp and fish stored above peas and croissants in walk in freezer. Raw animal food, eggs, stored above cooked pasta in walk in cooler. Chef stored foods properly."

"Dish machine chlorine sanitizer not at proper minimum strength. Discontinue use of dish machine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until dish machine is repaired and sanitizing properly. Observed at the Dishwasher (Chlorine 10ppm)."

***LC Fast Food Joint

19505 NW Second Ave.

Miami

Ordered shut July 18

18 violations found

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Approximately 2 live roaches under prep table, in kitchen; 1 live roach crawling on floor in the middle of the kitchen. 1 live roach behind stove."

"Dead roaches on premises. Approximately 1 dead roach under dry food, holding unit on front counter; 2 dead roaches on floor at entrance of kitchen; 2 dead roaches at back of barrels by stand up refrigerator; 1 dead roach on bottom dry storage shelf, next to dry food; 1 dead roach on floor, by back door in kitchen."

"Floor soiled/has accumulation of debris. **Repeat Violation**"

"Wall soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and/or dust. **Repeat Violation**."

"Accumulation of food debris/soil residue on hand wash sink. Accumulation of food debris/soil residue on paper towel and/or soap dispenser. Buildup of food debris/soil residue on All equipment door handles."

