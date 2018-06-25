Closed for vacation? Not! South Florida restaurant may be misleading customers

PINECREST, Fla. - Nice try Sea Siam!

If you don't look closely, you might not see the state's closure sign among the signs put up by in front of the Pinecrest restaurant by management.

The signs indicate Sea Siam is closed for vacation, but that's not true.

They made sure to make their signs bigger and brighter than the state's after inspectors ordered Sea Siam shut last week following a complaint.

An inspector noted roaches issues and ordered the place shut.

Tropical Chinese Restaurant across from Tropical Park was also ordered shut last week.

Inspectors were at Tropical Chinese based on a complaint and found a rodent issue and several kitchen cleanliness issues.

Tropical Chinese was also ordered shut in December 2016.

Meanwhile, a rodent issue was found at Islamorada Fishing Club.

Dixie Catering supplies lunches for school and daycare centers. Last week, they too were ordered shut. Among the violations was a roach issue.

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut and some of their violations.

All the places mentioned have been allowed to re-open following an ordered clean up and then a re-inspection.

***Tropical Chinese Restaurant

7991 Bird Road

Westchester

Inspection based on complaint

Ordered shut June 21

25 violations found

Also ordered shut Dec. 19, 2016

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately 30 fresh dropping in storage area. Approximately 30 fresh droppings in kitchen area."

"Dead roaches on premises. Approximately 5 dead in napkin dispenser stored in the cook line, 2 under grill, one under prep sink located in kitchen area, twenty on bar area."

"Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance on/around soda dispensing nozzles."

"Accumulation of encrusted food debris on/around mixer head."

"Soda gun holster with accumulated slime/debris."

"Grease accumulated on kitchen floor and/or under cooking equipment."

"Interior of oven has heavy accumulation of black substance/grease/food debris. Line oven stored in kitchen area.

Wall soiled with accumulated black debris in dishwashing area."

"Slicer blade guard soiled with old food debris."

***Sea Siam

12735 South Dixie Highway

Pinecrest

Inspection based on complaint

Ordered shut June 20

30 violations found

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed one live roach in soda station, three lives in sushi bar, one in the dining area."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately 3 dead roaches between reach in cooler in bar area and 2 dead in between shelving where stereo is held in bar area. 1 dead in runner station. 8 dead in employee restroom area. 1 under prep counter in front of cook line. 15 dead in sushi bar."

"Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance inside the ice bin. In prep station in lobby hallway."

"Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance on/around soda dispensing nozzles. In lobby hallway prep area."

"Certified Food Manager or person in charge lacks knowledge of food borne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food, clean equipment and utensils, and single-service items."

"Accumulation of debris inside ware washing machine."

"Interior of oven has heavy accumulation of black substance/grease/food debris. Sushi bar."

"Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. Observed vegetable spring roll from previous day made at 5:00pm (65°F - Cold Holding); vegetable mix from previous day made at 11:30 (49°F - Cold Holding) in walk in cooler. As per operator these items were made in the previous day. Observed snapper (48°F - Cold); eel (57°F - Cold Holding )stored in reach in cooler overnight in sushi prep area. Observed Salmon (58°F - Cold Holding); Salmon eggs (49°F - Cold Holding); Imitation crab (49°F - Cold Holding); held over night in sushi prep area."

***Islamorada Fishing Club

104 Maderia Road

Islamorada

Inspection based on complaint

Ordered shut June 19

16 violations found

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approx. 15 dry droppings under dish machine on floor , 5 wet droppings on triple sink drain board, 5 wet droppings on drain boards of dish machine and 3 dry dropping on top of dish machine . Observed approx. 10 dry droppings in soda closet on the floor."

"Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine."

"Container of medicine improperly stored on shelf above food prep area."

***Dixie Catering

2620 W. Second Ave.

Hialeah

Inspection based on complaint

14 violations found

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed one live roach crawling on exterior of kettle in main cook line next to oven, observed approximately 4 live roaches crawling between wall and gas burner/candy stove at end of cook line."

"Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. Observed 12 cases of cut lettuce, Taylor Farms brand 4/5 lbs bags, at 60 °f stored at main assembly area with an ambient temperature of 72 °f. As per employee on site, Flavio it was here when he got here approximately at 7:30 pm on Sunday, June 17, 2018."

"Accumulation of food debris/grease on food-contact surface. Observed encrusted flat grills with food debris on cook line. Observed interior of kettle encrusted with food debris and soil. Observed grinder with encrusted soil and food debris at blades."

"Certified Food Manager or person in charge lacks knowledge of food borne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food, clean equipment and utensils, and single-service items. At the time of inspection, person in charge, Osmel is not aware of the big 5 food borne illnesses and symptoms."

"No currently certified food service manager on duty with four or more employees engaged in food preparation/handling."

"Ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food prepared onsite and held more than 24 hours not properly date marked. Observed a pot of cooked beans from Friday, June 15 left from Friday 's menu as per manager, Osmel and stored inside walk in cooler covered with aluminum foil. Observed sliced ham, not date marked . As per manager, Osmel , it was sliced at other location, and transferred on Friday, June 15, 2018 on aluminum pans."

"Build-up of food debris, dust or dirt on nonfood-contact surface. Observed exterior of oven door handle encrusted with grease."

"Equipment and utensils not properly air-dried - wet nesting. Observed 3 pots stored on bottom shelf of prep table with water accumulated inside."

***La Belle Jacmelinne Cafe

3328 S. University Drive

Miramar

Ordered shut June 20

11 violations found

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Observed 1 fly flying around the the front counter, 1 fly flying around the prep table at kitchen area, approximately 20 flies at dry storage area."

"Hand wash sink not accessible for employee use at all times. Observed a fan in front of the hand washing sink at kitchen area."

***Shahi Ellie's Restaurant

12161 Sheridan St.

Cooper City

Ordered shut June 21

23 violations found

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Observed one at cook line line which landed on cutting board."

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed about 10 crawling on the floor next to dry storage shelf and reach in coolers, 2 crawling on the wall at cook line."

"Pesticide/insecticide labeled for household use only present in establishment. Observed one can of Raid insect spray on storage shelf."

"Interior of oven has heavy accumulation of black substance/grease/food debris, soiled cutting board, interior of microwave, can opener blade, reach in cooler interior, food storage containers, **Repeat Violation**."

"Insect control device installed over food preparation area. Observed an electrical device with blue light mounted on the wall in kitchen area."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed about 10 on the floor under dry storage shelves."

"Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cooked/heated yesterday/on a previous day not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within a total of 6 hours. Food has been cooling overnight. 3 door (Beverage Air) cooler- cooked spinach, goat, chicken, 44-62 See stop sale."

"Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food not cooled from ambient temperature to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within four hours. Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food removed from cold holding for necessary preparation rose above 41 degrees Fahrenheit during the preparation process and was not cooled back down to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within 4 hours. Raw chicken at 61, prepped yesterday, See stop sale."

