Dead roach in shredded cheese, moldy sausage found at 2 South Florida restaurants

MARATHON, Fla. - State inspectors found a dead roach in the shredded cheese at The Hurricane Grille in Marathon and mold on the sausage at Sergio's Cuban Kitchen in Pembroke Pines last week.

Restaurants in The Falls, Miami International Mall and the Shops at Pembroke Gardens were also ordered shut last week.

Roach activity was found at a cafe in the Icon on South Beach.

Below is a list of places and some of their violations. All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***Karen Cafe

340 NW 12th Ave.

Miami

Ordered shut March 1

15 violations found

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 2 lives roaches crawling by the hand sink in kitchen area. One live roach crawling inside the microwave. Observed approximately 5+ live roaches crawling inside gasket of the reach in cooler at back kitchen area."

"Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine."

"Equipment in poor repair. Observed door handle missing from reach in cooler."

"Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license."

"Employee washed hands with cold water. No hot water in establishment at the time of inspection."

***Crea Cafe at the Icon

Icon South Beach

450 Alton Road

Miami Beach

Ordered shut March 1

10 violations found

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 6+ roaches crawling behind the ice machine and 5+ live roaches crawling behind reach in freezer. Located in kitchen area."

"Food stored in ice used for drinks. See stop sale. Observed water bottles stored inside the ice machine."

"Dish machine chlorine sanitizer not at proper minimum strength. Discontinue use of dish machine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until dish machine is repaired and sanitizing properly. Observed at the time of inspection DM chlorine at 0ppm."

***The Hurricane Grille

Blackfin Hotel and Marina

4650 Overseas Highway

Marathon

Ordered shut March 1

19 violations found

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed 10 dry rodent dropping on shelves in dry storage area."

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed one live roach in shelf in dry storage area. Observed one live roach crawling on floor in dry storage area. Observed one live roach on oil jug in dry storage . Observed 3 live roaches in bar triple sink. Observed 1 live roach on kitchen floor near fryers. Observed one live roach inside refrigerator gasket in bar area."

"Tracking powder pesticide used inside establishment."

"Stop Sale issued due to adulteration of food product. Dead roach in shredded cheese."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed one dead roach in shredded cheese inside reach in cooler in cook line ."

"Interior of refrigerator or freezer in disrepair/has exposed insulation. Chest freezer lid cracked and falling in."

***Bakanos Restaurant

200 NW Eighth St.

Miami

Ordered shut Feb. 27

32 violations found

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 20+ live roaches crawling on drain board above 3 compartment sink, inside oven and inside kitchen equipment."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately 3 death roaches in bar area."

"Toxic substance/chemical stored in food preparation area with potential to cause cross contamination. On top of 3 compartment sink operator removed."

"Nonexempt fish offered raw or undercooked has not undergone proper parasite destruction. Fish must be fully cooked or discarded. Establishment offers raw fish Ceviche as daily special."

"Accumulation of debris on drain boards or equivalent."

"Build-up of soil/debris on the floor under shelving. Also equipment in bar area."

***El Don Mexican

445 NW 12th Ave.

Miami

Ordered shut Feb. 28

17 violations found

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 12+ live roaches crawling inside oven and in range grease trap trays."

"Accumulation of food debris/soil residue on hand wash sink. In kitchen area."

"Exterior door has a gap at the threshold that opens to the outside."

***Sabor Catracho Restaurant

1550 SW First St.

Miami

Ordered shut Feb. 26

29 violations found

Also ordered shut Dec. 14, 2015

"Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Raw pork 78° F, raw chicken 63° F, raw pork chops 67° F found at room temperature on prep table."

"Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine."

"Accumulation of food debris/grease on food-contact surface. Grinder, reach in cooler, cutting board."

"No certified food manager for establishment."

"Certified food manager unable to answer basic Food Code questions pertaining to safe operation of establishment. How to calibrate thermometer."

"No plan review submitted and approved - renovations were made or are in progress."

"No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees."

***Sokai Sushi Bar

The Falls

8888 SW 136th St.

Miami

Ordered shut Feb. 26

12 violations found

"Roach activity present as evidenced by approximately 11 live roaches found in the kitchen ( 1 live roach crawling inside a non-working reach in cooler at the front counter sushi bar and approximately 10 live roaches observed crawling on walls and floor behind a working reach in cooler, also behind cooking equipment in that same area)."

"Pesticide/insecticide labeled for household use only present in establishment."

"Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine."

"Encrusted material on can opener blade."

***Sarku Japanese

Miami International Mall

1455 NW 107th Ave.

Miami

Ordered shut Feb. 27

22 violations

Also ordered shut May 20, 2016

"Roach activity present as evidenced by 2 live roaches found in kitchen area under big brown sugar container."

"Sewage/wastewater backing up through floor drains. Observed water backing up in kitchen area when hand sink by ice maker is used."

"Observed 2 Dead roaches on premises under big brown sugar container."

"Accumulation of food debris/grease on food-contact surface. Observed slicer, preparation tables, inside reach in coolers (including gaskets) and food storage containers soiled."

"Manager lacking proof of food manager certification."

"Build-up of grease on nonfood-contact surface. Observed shelves under preparation tables, walk in cooler shelves and storage table by kitchen hand sink soiled."

"Employee handled soiled equipment or utensils and then engaged in food preparation, handled clean equipment or utensils, or touched unwrapped single-service items without washing hands. Observed employee doing different tasks including handling dirty towel, then engaged in food preparation without washing hands."

***Sergio's Cuban Kitchen

13620 Pines Blvd.

Ordered shut Feb. 28

22 violations found

"Stop Sale issued due to adulteration of food product. Observed 30 moldy sausages in the walk in cooler."

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Observed 7 flies by the conveyor toaster, approximately 30 flies by the coffee station, 3 flies by the pastry station, approximately 10 flies at hallway toward rear exit door."

"Observed Cooked shredded chicken (44-46°F - Cold Holding) stored in walk in cooler 2 days ago, raw sausage (44-46°F - Cold Holding stored in the walk in cooler for a week , raw pork 45°F - Cold Holding) stored in the walk in cooler since yesterday, raw beef (44°F - Cold Holding); shredded beef (45°F - Cold Holding) stored in the walk in cooler 2 days ago, precooked plantain 47 stored in the walk in cooler a day ago stated the operator. Observed at drawer reach in cooler at cook line shredded beef (46°F - Cold Holding 2 days ago, raw shrimp (44°F - Cold Holding); raw beef (47°F - Cold Holding) stored at drawer reach in cooler 2 days ago, raw chicken (47°F - Cold Holding stored at drawer reach in cooler 2 days ago, raw burger (51°F - Cold Holding); raw chicken (48°F - Cold Holding); ham (50°F - Cold Holding); turkey (50°F - Cold Holding) all stored at drawer reach in cooler at cook line 2 days ago stated the manager."

"Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Cooked shredded chicken (44-46°F - Cold Holding) stored in walk in cooler 2 days ago, raw sausage (44-46°F - Cold Holding stored in the walk in cooler for a week , pork 45°F - Cold Holding) stored in the walk in cooler since yesterday, raw beef (44°F - Cold Holding); precooked shredded beef (45°F - Cold Holding) stored in the walk in cooler 2 days ago, cooked plantain 47 stored in the walk in cooler a day ago stated the operator. Observed at drawer reach in cooler at cook line shredded beef (46°F - Cold Holding 2 days ago, raw shrimp (44°F - Cold Holding); raw beef (47°F - Cold Holding) stored at drawer reach in cooler 2 days ago, raw chicken (47°F - Cold Holding stored at drawer reach in cooler 2 days ago, raw burger (51°F - Cold Holding); raw chicken (48°F - Cold Holding); precooked ham (50°F - Cold Holding); precooked turkey (50°F - Cold Holding) all stored at drawer reach in cooler at cook line 2 days ago stated the manager."

"Interior of microwave soiled with encrusted food debris."

***Achsah's Delight Bakery

977 SW 71st Ave.

North Lauderdale

Inspection based on complaint

Ordered shut March 1

14 violations found

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 15 live roaches under the hand washing sink in the kitchen area, 2 live roaches by the stainless steel reach in cooler in the kitchen area, 5 live roaches in the dining room."

"Accumulation of dead or trapped birds, insects, rodents, or other pests, in control devices, above flour and oatmeal at kitchen area. Operator removed the trap with the insects and threw it away."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately 20 dead roaches under the oven in the kitchen area, 3 dead roaches under front counter steam table."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately 20 dead roaches under the oven in the kitchen area, 3 dead roaches under front counter steam table."

"Manager lacking proof of food manager certification."

***Las Cholitas

1831 N. Pine Island Road

Plantation

Ordered shut Feb. 28

21 violations found

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. 1) 6 dried rodent droppings on top of Dish machine. Cleaned area, 2) 40 dried rodent droppings on floor, behind freezers in prep area. Cleaned area, 3) 10 dried rodent droppings on floor behind ice cream freezer. Cleaned area. 4) 3 dried rodent droppings on water heater in kitchen. Cleaned area."

"Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. 1) Flip top, overnight in cooler. 51° butter, 44° cooked eggs, 47° fresh garlic in oil, 2)Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cooked/heated yesterday/on a previous day not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within a total of 6 hours. Food has been cooling overnight and covered in walk-in cooler. 48° white rice, soup 46°, 45-46° cooling red beans, cooling sweet potato 44-46°, 48° cooked baked potatoes, cooling baked quarter chicken 44-45°, 47° mashed potato 50°, wonton 50°."

***Kababi Cafe by Kulick

3828 N. University Drive

Sunrise

Ordered shut Feb. 26

30 violations found

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Gnaw marks on wall insulation behind ice machine.. 14 dry rodent droppings beneath bag in box soda syrup shelf. 16 dry rodent droppings on top of dishwashing machine. 30 dry rodent droppings behind mixer. 8 dry rodent droppings under shelf next to RIC."

"Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine."

"Fly sticky tape hanging over food/food preparation area/food-contact equipment. Above RIC."

"Interior of oven has heavy accumulation of black substance/grease/food debris. Doyon oven."

***Segafredo

The Shops at Pembroke Gardens

600 SW 145th Terrace

Pembroke Pines

Ordered shut Feb. 26

13 violations found

"Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license."

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Observed about 10 live flies at cook line, and about 6 live in food preparation area."























Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.