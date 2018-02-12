Hold the roaches, please: Dead roaches found in plantain chips at South Florida restaurant

HIALEAH GARDENS, Fla. - Dead roaches were found in a tray of plantain chips at Mi Habana Cafe in Hialeah Gardens, according to state inspectors.

Inspectors also ordered Asian Buffet & Grill in Deerfield Beach shut again last week -- the restaurant with the most violations of any restaurant in Broward County in 2017.

According to an inspection report, an employee dropped a rib in water and debris on the floor and simply put it back in a container with other ribs.

Meanwhile, there were hand washing issues at Luke's Lobster in the new Brickell City Centre in Miami, rodent issues were discovered at La Cuevera Taberna in Miami and Alegria Restaurant in Oakland Park, and there was mold in the ice machine at Pup Tent Restaurant in the Lauderhill Mall.

About 1,000 tiny bugs were also found in rice, flour, sugar, corn and beans at Nirala Sweet House in Sunrise.

Below is a list of restaurants that were ordered shut and some of their violations.

Several of the places below have not been allowed to reopen as of this publication. Others were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup followed by a re-inspection.

***The Juice House

103200 Overseas Highway

Key Largo

Ordered shut Feb. 9

32 violations found

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 4 live roaches behind bread holding unit, ; observed approximately 3 live roaches under preparation table by kitchen entrance; observed approximately 1 live roach underneath three compartment sink in kitchen area."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately 6 dead roaches behind bread cart next to oven; observed approximately 4 dead roaches behind drain board shelves next to dishwashing machine,; observed approximately 3 dead roaches by prep table near kitchen entrance area; observed approximately 6 dead roaches by the ice bin by front counter area; observed approximately 4 dead roaches near serving window in front counter area."

"Accumulation of food debris/grease on food-contact surface. Observed interior of oven soiled with debris **Repeat Violation**."

"Employee handled soiled dishes or utensils and then handled clean dishes or utensils without washing hands. Observed employee touching soiled surfaces and then engaged in food preparation touching clean utensils without washing hands; observed employee handled dirty dishes, then removing clean dishes from dish machine without washing hands. Operator coached employee during inspection."

"Accumulation of debris on exterior and interior of ware washing machine. **Repeat Violation**."

"Build-up of food debris, dust or dirt on nonfood-contact surface. Observed walk in coolers shelves with encrusted soil; observed shelf above hand sink encrusted with grease and food debris in kitchen area -operator cleaned shelf during inspection ; observed encrusted soil on exterior of fryers, reach in cooler in kitchen areas; Walk-in cooler gaskets soiled with slimy/mold-like build-up. **Repeat Violation**."

"Food stored on floor. Observed a case of raw chicken on walk in floor."

"Wall soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and/or dust. Observed soiled walls in some areas of kitchen."

***Mi Habana Cafe

10302 NW 87th Ave.

Hialeah Gardens

Ordered shut Feb. 5

28 violations found

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Approximately 10 in three compartment sink wall."

"Roach excrement and/or droppings present. Approximately 100 by the three compartment sink wall."

"Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. 1/2 tray of plantains chips observed dead roaches inside."

"Dead roaches on premises. 20 plus by three compartment sink floor, 60 plus in kitchen floor different areas, approximately 2 inside of fryers chips container kitchen prep table, approximately 10 inside of mop sink."

"Interior of reach-in cooler soiled with accumulation of food residue. Kitchen different equipment."

"Proof of required state approved employee training not available for some employees."

"Interior of oven has heavy accumulation of black substance/grease/food debris."

***Luke's Lobster

Brickell City Centre

701 South Miami Ave.

Miami

Ordered shut Feb. 5

9 violations found

"Food-contact surfaces not sanitized after cleaning, before use. Do not use equipment/utensils not properly sanitized."

"Hand wash sink used for purposes other than hand washing. OBSERVED A SCRUBBING BRUSH STORED INSIDE HAND SINK ALSO FOOD DEBRIS."

"No hand washing sign provided at a hand sink used by food employees inside restrooms."

"Hand wash sink not accessible for employee use due to being blocked by garbage can."

"Clean pots and pans not stored inverted or in a protected manner."

***Fritanga La Gata

2175 SW 1st St.

Miami

Ordered shut Feb. 5

31 violations found

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 3 + live roaches on the food storage shelves in kitchen area. Observed approximately 5 + live roaches on the oven door in kitchen area. Observed approximately 4 + live roaches under the refrigerator in the kitchen area."

"Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Observed 46 containers 12 oz each of Raw cow milk being sold and used on premises, labeled not for human consumption."

"Pesticide/insecticide stored with/above food, clean equipment and utensils, clean linens and/or single-service items. Over food prep table."

"Pesticide/insecticide labeled for household use only present in establishment."

"Employee switched from working with raw food to ready-to-eat food without washing hands. Kitchen area no hand-sink available."

"Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license."

"No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees."

"Interior of microwave soiled with encrusted food debris."

"Living/sleeping quarters that open directly into a public food service establishment without complete partitioning and/or self-closing doors."

***La Cueva Taberna

2742 SW 8th St.

Miami

Ordered shut Feb. 2

Re-inspected Feb. 3 and Feb. 5

Not allowed to reopen until Feb. 6

"6 Dead roaches on inside reach in cooler. **Warning** - From follow-up inspection 2018-02-03: Basic - 6 Dead roaches on inside reach in cooler. **Warning** **Time Extended** - From follow-up inspection 2018-02-05: - From initial inspection : Basic - 6 Dead roaches on inside reach in cooler. **Warning** - From follow-up inspection 2018-02-03: Basic - 6 Dead roaches on inside reach in cooler. **Warning** **Time Extended**."

"From initial inspection : Intermediate - Accumulation of food debris/grease on food-contact surface. On prep tables and food storage shelves. **Warning** - From follow-up inspection 2018-02-03: Intermediate - Accumulation of food debris/grease on food-contact surface. On prep tables and food storage shelves. **Warning** **Time Extended** - From follow-up inspection 2018-02-05: - From initial inspection : Intermediate - Accumulation of food debris/grease on food-contact surface. On prep tables and food storage shelves. **Warning** - From follow-up inspection 2018-02-03: Intermediate - Accumulation of food debris/grease on food-contact surface. On prep tables and food storage shelves. **Warning** **Time Extended**."

"From initial inspection : Intermediate - Ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food prepared onsite and held more than 24 hours not properly date marked. Cooked beans and soup from the previous day inside reach in cooler. **Warning** - From follow-up inspection 2018-02-03: Intermediate - Ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food prepared onsite and held more than 24 hours not properly date marked. Cooked beans and soup from the previous day inside reach in cooler. **Warning** **Time Extended** - From follow-up inspection 2018-02-05: From initial inspection : Intermediate - Ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food prepared onsite and held more than 24 hours not properly date marked. Cooked beans and soup from the previous day inside reach in cooler. **Warning** - From follow-up inspection 2018-02-03: Intermediate - Ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food prepared onsite and held more than 24 hours not properly date marked. Cooked beans and soup from the previous day inside reach in cooler. **Warning** **Time Extended**."

"From initial inspection : Intermediate - Slicer blade soiled with old food debris. **Warning** - From follow-up inspection 2018-02-03: Intermediate - Slicer blade soiled with old food debris. **Warning** **Time Extended** - From follow-up inspection 2018-02-05: - From initial inspection : Intermediate - Slicer blade soiled with old food debris. **Warning** - From follow-up inspection 2018-02-03: Intermediate - Slicer blade soiled with old food debris. **Warning** **Time Extended**."

***Paradise Restaurant

2467 N. State Road 7

Lauderdale Lakes

Ordered shut Feb. 7. According to state records, the restaurant remains closed as of publication.

14 violations found

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found, observed approximately 20 live roaches by the prep table in the kitchen area, 2 live roaches under selves in the kitchen area, 2 live roaches at dry storage in kitchen area, 1 live roach by the walk in cooler."

"Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license, license is expired since December 1st, 2016."

"Manager lacking proof of food manager certification."

"No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees."

"From initial inspection : High Priority - Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found, observed approximately 20 live roaches by the prep table in the kitchen area, 2 live roaches under selves in the kitchen area, 2 live roaches at dry storage in kitchen area, 1 live roach by the walk in cooler. **Warning** - From follow-up inspection 2018-02-08: **Time Extended** - From follow-up inspection 2018-02-09: **Time Extended** - From follow-up inspection 2018-02-09: **Time Extended** - From follow-up inspection 2018-02-10: **Time Extended** - From follow-up inspection 2018-02-10: **Time Extended** - From follow-up inspection 2018-02-12: **Time Extended**."

***The Pup Tent

Lauderhill Mall

1345 NW 40th Ave.

Lauderhill

Ordered shut Feb. 7 According to state records, the restaurant remains closed as of publication.

10 violations found

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found, observed 10 live roaches between the 3 compartments sink and the hand washing sink at front counter inside the kiosk, 5 live roaches under the 3 compartments sink , 7 live roaches by the hot dog stand at front counter, 15 live roaches by the ice machine, 3 live roaches on top of a microwave, 1 live roach by the soda dispenser inside the kiosk."

"Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine."

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area, observed 3 flies by the ice machine."

"Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license."

"Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit."

"Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above."

***ABC SFL Catering

Lauderhill Mall

1345 NW 40th Ave.

Lauderhill

Ordered shut Feb. 7. According to state records, the restaurant remains closed as of publication.

6 violations found

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 15 live roaches under the freezer inside the kiosk, 5 live roaches under black reach in cooler inside the kiosk."

"Dead roaches on premises, observed 10 dead roaches in cupboard inside the kiosk."

"Manager lacking proof of food manager certification."

"No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees."

***Alegria Restaurant

3801 N. Andrews Ave.

Oakland Park

Ordered shut Feb. 9

5 violations found

Also ordered shut May 23, 2017

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by 5 fresh rodent droppings found underneath 3 compartment sink and 3 dry rodent droppings found in kitchen underneath hand wash sink."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed 2 dead roaches in kitchen underneath food preparation table. **Repeat Violation**."

"Interior of oven has heavy accumulation of black substance/grease/food debris."

***Asian Buffet & Grill ( Most violations in Broward County in 2017)

240 S. Federal Highway

Deerfield Beach

Inspection based on complaint

Ordered shut Feb. 7

Also ordered shut May 16, 2017

Also ordered shut Feb. 15, 2016

43 violations found

"Food contaminated by unsanitized equipment. Observed employee drop rib on floor where standing water and debris was observed and pick up the rib and place it back in a food storage container with other ribs ."

"Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Observed employee drop rib on floor where standing water and debris was observed and pick up the rib and place it back in a food storage container with other ribs."

"Equipment in poor repair. Rusted bottom shelving's on table in dishwashing area and cook line area. Rusted shelving at produce storage walk-in cooler."

"Soda gun soiled."

"Soil residue in food storage containers at cook line and shed for spices heavily soiled. Rice storage containers by cook line soiled. Sugar containers in dry storage soiled."

"Old food stuck to clean dishware/utensils. Gray and black Plastic containers soiled with old food debris near ice machines."

"Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Cheese 81F at cook line on prep table in front of fryers under no temperature control. Food out of temperature for longer than 4 hours . Heated potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 70 degrees Fahrenheit within 2 hours. At walk-in cooler Boiled eggs 63-77F at 3:12 to 63-73F at 4:16 , and ribs 72-84 F at 3:21 to 69-80F at 4:19, Foods have been cooling in the walk-in cooler since 11 am. Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food prepared from/mixed with ingredient(s) at ambient temperature not cooled to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within 4 hours. cook line Glass door cooler #1- Krab salad 48-50 at 2:22 to 48F at 4:02 Mac n cheese 48-50F at 2:22 to 49-51F at 4:05 , salmon 49-52 at 2:23 to 49-52F at 4:05 , cooked spinach 49-50 at 2:23 to 49-52F at 4:06, stuffed mushrooms 50-56 at 2:24 to 50-53 at 4:06, cooked pork 51-52F at 2:25 to 51-52F at 4:08 ,raw chicken 45-46 at 2:25 to 47-48F at 4:09 , raw shrimp 46-47 at 2:26 to 49-50 F at 4:19 ,raw chicken wings 43-44 at 2:27 to 49-52F at 4:11 all foods ambient cooling since 11 AM this morning. Foods not cooled to 41F or below within 4 hours see stop Sale. cook line Glass door cooler #2- pizza 46F at 2:29 to 46F at 4:12 , raw fish 47F at 2:30 to 48F at 4:12, egg rolls 46-47 F at 2:31 to 46-47 F at 4:13 And cooked chicken 46F at 2:31 to 45-46 F at 4:13 all foods ambient cooling since 11 AM this morning. Foods not cooled to 41F or below within 4 hours See stop Sale. At Walkin cooler Krab salad 53-55F at 3:19 to 51-53F at 4:15, and raw shrimp 51-59F at 3:19 to 51-56 at 4:19 all foods ambient cooling since 11 AM this morning. Foods not cooled to 41F or below within 4 hours."

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Approximately 5 small flying insects near Wok station in sushi bar area, 42 small flying insects by drink station in sushi bar area where some flies were observed landing on open bags of coffee and clean tea cups . Observed 1 fly leaving out of glass cooler interior where food is being stored once the door had been opened."

"Employee (Dishwashers) handled soiled dishes or utensils and then handled clean dishes or utensils without washing hands."

"Employee touching ready-to-eat food with their bare hands - food was not being heated as a sole ingredient to 145 degrees F or immediately added to other ingredients to be cooked/heated to the minimum required temperature to allow bare hand contact. Establishment has no approved Alternative Operating Procedure. Cook cutting carrots for later use with bare hands."

***Nirala Sweet House

Pine Oak Plaza

8913 W. Oakland Park Blvd.

Sunrise

Ordered shut Feb. 5

32 violations found

"Presence of small insects / bugs or other pests in over 100 on wall, over 1000 tiny/small bugs in and on packages in dry storage room of rice, sugar and salt, corn, beans and boxes with canned goods."

"Stop Sale issued due to adulteration of food product, over 1000 tiny bugs in bags of rice, flour, sugar, corn, beans and salt in dry food storage room."

"Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine."

"Proof of required state approved employee training not available for some employees."

"Soil residue in food storage containers."

"Objectionable odor in establishment in dishwashing area."

"Wall soiled with accumulated black debris in dishwashing area."

"Accumulation of food debris/soil residue on hand wash sink in kitchen."

"Floor/table fan has accumulation of food debris/dust/grease/soil residue throughout."

"Cleaned and sanitized equipment or utensils not properly stored, unprotected utensils for customers access by self-serving buffet station."













