Dead rodent, droppings found in South Florida food store

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - You may not be actually shopping smart at Shop Smart Food Stores in Pompano Beach.

Local 10 News has learned an inspector with the Florida Department of Agriculture was at the store twice in the past week.

According to a Food Safety Inspection Report, rodent droppings were found on March 22nd.

When the inspector came back days later, there was a dead rodent inside the business.

Shop Smart is located at 535 NE 24th St.

The dead rodent was found in the back area under a sink.

Moldy bread was also found, according to the report.

The inspector issued a "stop use and a stop sale order" on all open food, the back room, the slushy machine, the hot case, the hot dog roller and boiled peanuts.

A re-inspection will happen within the next 14 days.

If evidence of pest infestation is seen on the next inspection, a Stop-Use Order will be issued on all receiving areas

The store will no longer be allowed to receive additional food items.

