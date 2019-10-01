Don't flush the toilet at this Firehouse Subs!

Google Maps

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. - There seems to be a continuing fly issue inside the Aventura Mall.

Last week, an inspector with the Florida Department Business and Professional Regulation ordered two restaurants in the mall shut due to the presence of flies.

On Sept. 3, El Tropico and BOL also had fly issues and were ordered shut.

Meanwhile, a state inspector found a "sewage" issue at the Firehouse Subs on Hallandale Beach Boulevard just north of Federal Highway.

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut and some of their violations. All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***FIRE FOODS

FIREHOUSE SUBS

701 EAST HALLANDALE BEACH BLVD.

HALLANDALE BEACH

ORDERED SHUT 9/23/19

5 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Operator does not permit customers to use bathroom due to sewage over flow when toilet is flushed."

"Sewage/wastewater backing up under three compartment sink in back of the house area and bathroom. Bathroom is closed to the public at time of inspection. Sewage is isolated under three compartment sink. No sewage observed on floor in bathroom or in back of the house at time of inspection. When toilet is flushed sewage backs up under three compartment sink. Operator is cleaning sewage drain at time of inspection."

"Certified Food Manager or person in charge lacks knowledge of food borne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food, clean equipment and utensils, and single-service items. E-mailed copy of Big 5 Food Borne illnesses to operator."

***ROSEETTA BAKERY

AVENTURA MALL

19501 BISCAYNE BLVD.

AVENTURA

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 9/24/19

3 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Observed 25+ live flies flying around the pastries located at the front line, also observed 8+ live flies at the dishwasher area. **Repeat Violation**."

***CVI.CHE 105 AVENTURA

AVENTURA MALL

19501 BISCAYNE BLVD.

AVENTURA

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 9/24/19

1 VIOLATION FOUND

"Small flying insects in bar area. Observed approximately 20 live flies at the sushi bar wall, located at the front line area."

