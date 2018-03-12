Fly issue shuts down kitchen at Lago Mar Country Club

PLANTATION, Fla. - The dining room at Lago Mar Country Club in Plantation was ordered shut last week after a state inspector found an issue with flies.

Lago Mar also had mold on soda dispensing nozzles.

Meanwhile, 10 cans of Raid were found by an inspector at China House in Miramar.

Roach issues were also found at China Tokyo in Hialeah, The Back of the Road Sports Grill in Miami, The New River Cafe in Sunny Isles Beach and USA Caribbean in Margate.

It's the second time this year Back of the Road Sports Grill has been ordered shut.

At Bollywood Biryani in Davie, an employee was spotted touching cooked rice with his or her bare hand.

According to state records, Pho Brandon in Sunrise was also ordered shut, but at this point details are not available.

Below is a list of places and some of their violations. All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***Pho Brandon Vietnamese Cuisine

2692 North University Ave.

Sunrise

Ordered shut March 5

(WAITING FOR INFORMATION FROM THE FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF BUSINESS AND PROFESSIONAL REGULATION)

***Lago Mar Country Club Dining Room

500 NW 127th Ave.

Plantation

Ordered shut March 7

8 violations found

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Small Observed approximately 10 live flies by the prep table close to the dish machine, approximately 12 live flies at cook line, 2 live flies at dry storage area."

"Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine by the walk in freezer."

"Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance on/around soda dispensing nozzles."

"No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees."

***China Tokyo

2454 W. 60th St.

Hialeah

Ordered shut March 9

24 violations found

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Approximately 7 in kitchen reach in cooler underneath by the equipment motor 1 in kitchen prep table shelve."

"Roach excrement and/or droppings present. Approximately 50 in kitchen dry storage wood shelves."

"Dead roaches on premises. Approximately 20 under three compartment sink floor Approximately 5 in prep table shelve underneath, approximately 10 in kitchen reach in cooler underneath 1 in kitchen dry storage wood shelve."

***The Back of the Road Sports Grill

15420 SW 136th St.

Miami

Ordered shut March 5

17 violations found

Also ordered shut Feb. 13

"Roach activity present as evidenced by approximately 18 live roaches found in the kitchen, ( 1 live crawling on the floor, approximately 17 live roaches underneath a food prep table in the corners of the table and inside the folds of aluminum foil wrapped around the bottom shelf of the same food prep table)."

"Dead roaches on premises. Approximately 30-40 dead roaches on the kitchen floor, food prep tables, inside mop sink."

***New River Cafe

19333 Collins Ave.

Sunny Isles Beach

Ordered shut March 6

18 violations found

"Roach activity present as evidenced by approximately 15 live roaches found in a non-working oven in the kitchen."

"Approximately 8 dead roaches on premises throughout the kitchen area **Repeat Violation**."

"Toxic substance/chemical on premise that is not required for the operation of establishment. Raid spray **Repeat Violation**."

"Ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food prepared onsite and held more than 24 hours not properly date marked. Tuna made yesterday per operator in the reach in cooler."

***China House

10942 Pembroke Road

Miramar

Inspection based on complaint

Ordered shut March 5

21 violations found

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 1 live in uncooked rice container in dry storage area, approximately 30 on/under dry storage crates on the floor, 12 under soiled cardboard lining food contact shelf at cook line, approximately 15 at cook line crawling on the floor and on the wall, approximately 8 under cardboard lining shelf above soup station at cook line."

"Pesticide/insecticide labeled for household use only present in establishment. Observed 10 cans of Raid ant and roach spray intended only for indoor residential use per manufacturer's instructions."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately 80 through out establishment at cook line, dry storage area, and dining room."

"Employee handled soiled equipment or utensils and then engaged in food preparation, handled clean equipment or utensils, or touched unwrapped single-service items without washing hands. Employee answered phone with gloved hand then returned to cooking."

***USA Caribbean Restaurant

6876 W. Atlantic Blvd.

Margate

Inspection based on complaint

Ordered shut March 5

17 violations found

"Roach activity present as evidenced by 4 live roaches found in mop sink room, 2 live roaches in kitchen next to hot water heater and 3 live roaches in kitchen underneath food preparation table."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed 5 dead roaches in mop sink room, 2 dead roaches in dry storage area, 2 dead roaches in kitchen behind turbo air cooler."

"Certified Food Manager or person in charge lacks knowledge of employee health policy and health requirements."

"Manager lacking proof of food manager certification."

"No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees."

"Interior of microwave soiled with encrusted food debris."

"Food stored in holding unit not covered. Observed cooked goat meat, chicken, turkey, pork and soups made from yesterday not covered . Unit used for long term storage. **Repeat Violation**."

***Bollywood Biryani

Indian Cuisine

8270 Griffin Road

Davie

Ordered shut March 2

17 violations found

"Roach activity present as evidenced by 4 live roaches found in kitchen cook line next to reach in cooler, 3 live roaches found in dishwashing area underneath 3 compartment sink, approximately 15 live roaches found in kitchen behind freezer and 2 live roaches found at dry storage area underneath wire shelves. Observed 3 dead roaches found in kitchen next to freezer and 2 dead roaches found in dishwashing area next to 3 compartment sink."

"Employee touching ready-to-eat food with their bare hands - food was not being heated as a sole ingredient to 145 degrees F or immediately added to other ingredients to be cooked/heated to the minimum required temperature to allow bare hand contact. Establishment has no approved Alternative Operating Procedure. Employee touch cooked rice with bare hand."



