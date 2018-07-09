Fly problem causes temporary closure of South Florida McDonald's

MIRAMAR, Fla. - Original Junie's in Miami Gardens was ordered shut last month for the second time this year due to rodent issues.

An inspector was back at Original Junie's on June 27 and discovered rodent droppings in the kitchen area.

Rodent and roach issues were also found at Asian Grill in Margate.

Meanwhile, a live fly issue forced the closure of a McDonald's in Miramar and Latin American Grill in Pembroke Pines.

In fact, a "stop sale" was issued on sandwiches at Latin American because the inspector saw flies landing on them.

Roach issues were also discovered at Flashback Diner in Hallandale Beach and at Sunrise Cafe in the Lexington Hotel.

According to inspectors, a mold-like substance was found in the ice machine at a Subway in Miami. As of this publication, the Subway remains closed.

All the other places mentioned below were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and then a re-inspection.

***Asian Grill

7462 Royal Palm Blvd.

Margate

Inspection based on complaint

Ordered shut July 3

11 violations found

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Approximately 24 droppings under shelves In dry storage area where food and single service items are stored. Approximately 6 droppings on wood pallet in dry storage area where single service items are stored. More than 15 dropping behind dish machine Cannot determine if fresh or dry due to the fact of numerous boxes of single service items and unused equipment blocking access."

"Dead roaches on premises. 3 dead roaches under shelves in dry storage area where food and single service items are stored. 2 dead roach next to non-working cooler in dry storage area where single service items are stored. 1 dead roach by drain under dish machine. Manager cleaned area."

"Wall soiled with accumulated black debris in dishwashing area. Floors soiled under kitchen equipment. Repeat Violation."

***McDonald's

14301 Miramar Parkway

Miramar

Inspection based on complaint

Ordered shut June 26

12 violations found

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Observed about 25 on dining tables in dining room, about 6 at front service area on coffee filers, coffee machine, one by the egg cooker station, one by ice machine, one by soda storage area, three by food prep station, one on reach in cooler, about six flying around in food prep area."

"Employee with ineffective hair restraint while engaging in food preparation. Pony tails not braided or in a bun, and visors with exposed hair on top."

"Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food reheated in a microwave oven for hot holding not stirred/rotated. Onion bacon sauce was not stirred and temperature was 125 after reheating, operator reheated to 165 then placed sauce in hot holding."

***Original Junie's

18400 NW Second Ave.

Miami Gardens

Ordered shut June 27

14 violations found

Also ordered shut April 24

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Approximately 7+ moist rodent droppings under shelf, at back area by chest freezes, Approximately 2+ moist rodent droppings, by stand up cooler that holds vegetables; Approximately 10+ moist rodent droppings in back storage area by the three compartment sink. **Repeat Violation**."

"Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. Porridge 119°F, ackee 126°F, cooked banana 128°F in steam units. Lettuce held in reach in cooler by kitchen entrance, at 52° F."

"Ceiling/ceiling tile shows damage or is in disrepair. Ceiling/ceiling tiles/vents soiled with accumulated food debris, grease, dust, or mold-like substance. Throughout the kitchen, and customer restrooms. **Repeat Violation**."

***JJ's on the Beach

300 N. Ocean Blvd.

Deerfield Beach

Ordered shut June 25

17 violations found

"Small flying insects in bar area. Observed approximately 25 live flying insects in main bar area and 19 live flying insects at service bar. Observed flies landing on glasses and at spice container in bar area."

"Soda gun holster with accumulated slime/debris. At service bar. Operator cleaned holster."

"Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Butter pats at wait station flip top 52°F .Food stored in cooler overnight not maintaining 41F or below for longer than 4 hours. Cheeses 47-52F, raw shrimp 55 F, calamari 49F, bocce ball 47F, cooked lobster 49-50F, scallops 50F, cooked chicken 48-49F, sliced beef 49F, cooked ribs 47-49F , crab cakes 49-50F, salmon 48-49F , calamari 46-47 F , tuna 48 F , raw lobster 48F , stuffed clams 48F , coconut shrimp 47 F , scallop skewers 47-48 F , shrimp calamari 46, Fish 45-46F, mahi 46 F , crab meat 49F, lobster meat 49 F , queso fresco 47F , mashed potatoes 48F, cooked veggies 48 F ,cooked mixed lobster 46-47F , claw crab meat 46-47 , dynamite sauce 47F , ricotta cheese 47-48F , condensed milk 49 F , key lime milk 48F , garlic balsamic 47F, sliced cheddar 47-49F , provolone 47-49 F , cream sauce 48F , conch chowder 48 f , Smoked Gouda 48F , Swiss cheese 48F , beans 48F , guacamole 47F , tomato vinaigrette 47F , scampi sauce 46-47F , cooked potatoes 48-49 F , tomato mix 48F , chicken salad 46-47F, hummus 50F , garlic oil sauce 51F, coleslaw 47-51 F, tomato aioli 46-47 , pre portion butter 49F ; au jus 47F , lobster stock 47 , homemade tartar sauce w egg 47-48F , key lime cakes 47F , chocolate cake 48F , pizza 49 F , beef patties 46F -47F , raw chicken 47F, cooked ground beef 48F ; cooked short ribs 47-48 F, steak marinade 48F, chicken salad 48F , fish dip 47F , poached pears 47F, pistachio sauce 48F, caper butter 48F , cooked Seaweed 47F, lobster salad 47F , sour cream 47F, and pesto sauce 46F all cold holding at walk-in cooler overnight. Food stored in cooler overnight not maintaining 41F or below for longer than 4 hours. Ambient temperature of cooler 48F. See Stop Sale."

"Single-use gloves not changed as needed after changing tasks or when damaged or soiled. Cook touched apron and then resumed preparing food without washing hands or changing gloves. Expeditor touched hat and face then continued plating foods without washing hands and changing gloves first. Employees washed hands and changed gloves."

"Employee touching ready-to-eat food with their bare hands - food was not being heated as a sole ingredient to 145 degrees F or immediately added to other ingredients to be cooked/heated to the minimum required temperature to allow bare hand contact. Establishment has no approved Alternative Operating Procedure. Expeditor placed cut lemons with bare hands on plated food. Gloves worn."

***Sunrise Cafe

Lexington Hotel

4299 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach

Ordered shut June 26

6 violations found

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Approximately 12 live roaches behind reach in cooler next to preparation table in kitchen area, approximately 4 lives roaches under dishwasher machine area."

"Interior of oven has heavy accumulation of black substance/grease/food debris. **Repeat Violation**."

"Slicer blade soiled with old food debris.**Repeat Violation**."

***May Fu Restaurant

15030 NW Seventh Ave.

Miami

Inspection based on complaint

Ordered shut June 26

12 violations found

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Approximately 3 live roaches crawling on the hand wash sink approximately 2 feet from the food preparation area, approximately 3 live roaches behind the food preparation table."

"Certified Food Manager or person in charge lacks knowledge of illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food, clean equipment and utensils, and single-service items. provided operator with the big 5 poster."

"Food not stored at least 6 inches off of the floor. Raw beef on a aluminum container on the floor in the walk in cooler."

"Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above. egg rolls (82°F - Hot Holding); cooked shrimp (82°F - Hot Holding). As per operator for less than 4 hours, operator reheated food to 165°F."

***La Cocina Puertoriquena

6742 Pembroke Road

Pembroke Pines

Ordered shut June 27

12 violations found

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 5 live crawling across kitchen floor 2 live crawling on wall near prep table near blender."

"Dead roaches on premises. 4 dead under fryer 5 dead in corner near triple sink 3 dead under hand sink 4 dead in mop bucket."

***Latin American Grill

12638 Pines Blvd.

Pembroke Pines

Inspection based on complaint

Ordered shut June 28

13 violations found

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Observed 17 flies by the front counter at sandwich station, 12 flies flying around the the dish machine area, 12 flies in the kitchen area, 8 flies at dry storage area, 2 flies landed on 2 sandwiches at the sandwich station at front counter. Observed 10 flies on the wall in front of men and women restrooms."

"Stop Sale issued due to adulteration of food product. Observed 2 flies on 2 sandwiches at front counter sandwich station."

"Required employee training expired for some employees."

***Flashback Diner

220 S. Federal Highway

Hallandale Beach

Inspection based on complaint

Ordered shut June 28

10 violations found

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 10 live crawling from behind wall under dish machine area."

"Old food stuck to clean dishware/utensils."

"Employee handled soiled equipment or utensils and then engaged in food preparation, handled clean equipment or utensils, or touched unwrapped single-service items without washing hands. Employee picked up item off of floor then returned to work station, sent to wash hands and new gloves."

"Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. Cooked potatoes 50°- 60° Stored overnight."

***Subway

1741 NW 20th St.

Miami

Inspection based on complaint

Ordered shut June 29

9 violations found

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Observed approximately 20 small flies flying underneath the cabinets of the soda dispensing machine where drinking cups, drink lids and straws are kept for customer usage. Also, approximately 5-8 small flies flies can be observed on the wall and flying near soda nozzles of the soda dispensing machine located in front lobby area of the restaurant. Observed approximately 1 fly near front service line where subs are prepared and approximately 2 flies near ware washing area towards back area of the kitchen."

"Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine. Ice machine located in back kitchen area."

"Accumulation of mold-like substance on juice/drink dispensing nozzles/equipment. Soda dispenser located in front lobby area of the establishment."



