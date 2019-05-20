Flying insect issue lands South Florida IHOP on Dirty Dining list

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. - According to state records, the IHOP in North Miami was among four South Florida kitchens that were ordered shut last week.

Both IHOP and Giovanni's Coal Fired Pizza in Sunrise had serious flying insect issues.

Roaches, meanwhile, were found at the Thunderbird Cafe in Sunny Isles Beach and at Coffee Break in Fort Lauderdale.

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut and some of their violations. All the places mentioned were allowed to reopen following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***IHOP

12875 BISCAYNE BLVD.

NORTH MIAMI

ORDERED SHUT 5/16/19

5 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Observed approximately 20 live flies by soda rack in dry storage, approximately 20 plus live flies on ceiling over food preparation area around the kitchen."

"Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine."

***THUNDERBIRD CAFE

DAYS HOTEL BY WYNDHAM

THUNDERBIRD BEACH RESORT

18401 COLLINS AVENUE

SUNNY ISLES BEACH

ORDERED SHUT 5/13/2019 TO 5/17/19

24 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 2/16/17

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 8+ live roaches inside the wall under preparation table in front the cook line at the main kitchen. 10+ live roaches inside the wall under dishwasher machine area, no food contact surface observed."

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Observed approximately 5 live, small flies flying over three compartment sink and bottle beverage at the bar station. Did not observed flies contacting food or food contact surfaces."

"Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine."

"Employee eating in a food preparation or other restricted area. Observed employee eating fruit next to preparation area at the front line."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately 3 dead roaches under three compartment sink at the bar station."

"Interior of oven has heavy accumulation of black substance/grease/food debris. Observed heavy grease accumulation."

"Certified Food Manager or person in charge lacks knowledge of food borne illnesses."

***COFFEE BREAK

1900 WEST COMMERCIAL BLVD.

FORT LAUDERDALE

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 5/14/19

7 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Roach activity present as evidenced by approximately 30 live roaches found in front counter cabinet next to coffee machine, 3 live roaches found behind Avtesa refrigerator in kitchen, 1 live roach crawling on floor in prep station, 1 dead roach found behind Avtesa refrigerator."

***GIOVANNIS COAL FRIED PIZZA

165 NW 136TH AVENUE

SUNRISE

ORDERED SHUT 5/14/19

12 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Observed approximately: 50 live flying insects in wait station next to cook line. Flying around soda boxes and soup station, landing on pizza boxes. 5 live flying insects in cook line area flying around prep area and near hand wash sink. 1 live flying in rear prep area landing on shelf above marinara sauce cooking. 15 live flying insects near water heater and mop sink next to Hobart mixer and prep table."

"Insect control device installed over food preparation area. In rear prep area."

"Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Cut lettuce 49-50F, chicken 44°-49F , ground beef 47-49F, and cooked zucchini 46-47F at 1 door flip top cooler at cook line . Ambient temperature of cooler 48°F. Iced bath and moved to walk-in freezer to quick chill. Tomato 50-51°, mozzarella 53°, mushrooms 52-53°, ham 48°, meatball 46-48°, cheese 50°, cream cheese 64°, shredded cheese 50°, chicken 55°, cheese 49°, blue cheese 47°, shrimp 46-47°,pasta 55-69°, sausage 49°, At pizza prep cooler. Ambient temperature of cooler 50°F .Food placed on ice bath and moved to walk-in freezer. Ricotta 61°, feta 57°, garlic butter 60°, tomato and mozzarella 61° all on ice bath in cook line area. Observed ice not to food level. Added ice to food level and moved to walk-in freezer to quick chill. Tomato sauce 53° at cook line under no temperature control By pizza prep cooler. Moved to walk-in to quick chill."

"Manager lacking proof of food manager certification."

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.