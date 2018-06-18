Food found 'surrounded by rat droppings' at South Florida BBQ restaurant, report states

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. - One of my favorite BBQ restaurants in South Florida was ordered shut by a state inspector last week.

I have been eating at Dixie Pig for years and, unfortunately, I won't be dining there again.

The inspector found a serious rodent issue at the establishment. According to the inspection report, rodent droppings were found all over the place. More specifically, four rat droppings were seen at the edge of the opening to a cooler at the cook line were foods were stored.

That's a repeat violation and it's unacceptable.

A dead rodent was also found in a food prep area at Yambo Restaurant in Miami, major sewage issues were found at Chef Louisa's Corner in North Miami Beach and an inspector noted live flies inside a hot holding station with chicken, french fries, okra and apple pie at the Church's Chicken in Opa-locka.

State inspectors ordered Nikudo Japanese Buffet shut for the second time last week because of a roach issue.

Nikudo was also just last month for the same thing.

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut and some of their violations. All the places mentioned were allowed to reopen following an ordered cleanup and then a re-inspection.

***Dixie Pig BBQ

4495 N. Dixie Highway

Oakland Park

Inspection based on complaint

Ordered shut June 14

14 violations found

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed 4 fresh rodent droppings next to trap between true reach in cooler and continental reach in cooler in Wait station. Observed 5 fresh rodent droppings behind soda machine at front counter. Observed 7 fresh rodent droppings under prep table with can opener in kitchen area. Observed 1 fresh rodent dropping on chemical storage shelf next to three compartment sink , 3 fresh rodent droppings next to ice machine by backdoor. Observed 4 dry droppings under 3 compartment sink in kitchen. Observed 2 fresh rodent droppings between ice machine and Samson cooler . Observed 11 fresh rodent droppings on top of Samson reach in cooler and approximately 20 fresh rodent droppings on hoshizaki reach in cooler. Observed Approximately 10 dry rodent droppings rodent droppings found next to Victoria reach."

"Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Flip top cooler at cook line-cut tomatoes, cheese, cut cabbage, potato salad (50-58°F - Cold Holding). Per operator food were placed in unit this morning at 7am. Ambient temperature of unit at 57F. See stop sale. Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. 1lbs cut onions, 2lbs peppers, 5lbs pickles, 15lbs Cook ribs. Food were surrounded by rat droppings. 4 rat droppings were seen at the edge of flip to cooler at cook line were foods were stored. **Repeat Violation*."

"Interior of flip top reach-in cooler at cook line soiled with accumulation of food residue. **Repeat Violation**."

"Build-up of mold-like substance on nonfood-contact surface in flip to reach in cooler at cook line . Soiled reach-in cooler gaskets."

"Cooked meats or poultry hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above. macaroni n cheese, mash potatoes, baked beans, cooked pulled beef and chicken (121-130°F - Hot Holding). Operator was directed to reheat foods to 165 and above."

***Church's Chicken

17495 NW 27th Ave.

Opa-locka

Ordered shut June 12

28 violations found

"Approximately 300+ Live, small flying insects in kitchen, front station, three compartment sink, dry and hot food preparation area, ice machine, ceiling vent and tiles, and food storage area. Live, small flying insects are inside the chicken, french fries, okra, apple pie hot holding station that is not enclosed; and is being served to the public."

"Sewage/wastewater backing up through floor drains."

"Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine. **Repeat Violation**."

"Accumulation of food debris/grease on food-contact surface. On all cooking equipment, and prep table."

"Employee handled soiled dishes or utensils and then handled clean dishes or utensils without washing hands. Employees handle money transactions, and then served no hand wash. Employee wash hands."

"Objectionable odor throughout kitchen, front counter, dry storage, and wash ware areas."

"Grease accumulated on kitchen floor and/or under cooking equipment."

"Grease trap at back of the kitchen door, on outside, is over flowing."

"No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees."

"No currently certified food service manager on duty with four or more employees engaged in food preparation/handling."

***Simon Lumiere Restaurant

12750 W. Dixie Highway

North Miami

Ordered shut June 14

23 violations found

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 10 live roaches inside of an empty ice machine underneath the counter, by front counter area, were employees area cooking and engaging food preparation, observed approximately 20 live roaches inside the oven in were food is been prepared by front counter area."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately 4 dead roaches inside of an empty ice machine underneath the counter by front counter area, were employees area cooking and engaging food preparation."

"Objectionable odor in establishment. In the kitchen area."

"Encrusted material on can opener blade."

"Food not stored at least 6 inches off of the floor. Box of peppers on the floor in the kitchen."

"Wall soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and/or dust. Throughout the kitchen."

"Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above. Observed cooked fish (132°F - Hot Holding); cooked chicken (102°F - Hot Holding); cooked chicken (89°F - Hot Holding). For less than 4 hours. Operator reheated food to 165°F."

"No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees."

"Certified Food Manager or person in charge lacks knowledge of foodborne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food, clean equipment and utensils, and single-service items. Provided operator with the big 5 poster."

***Nikundo Japanese Buffet

18812 S. Dixie Highway

Cutler Bay

Ordered shut June 14

24 violations found

Also ordered shut May 29 (36 violations found)

Also ordered shut Aug. 4, 2016

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed two lives roaches by the dishwasher area, one by the hand sink located in dishwasher area."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately 3 dead around the dishwasher area."

"Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine. **Repeat Violation**."

"Certified Food Manager or person in charge lacks knowledge of foodborne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food, clean equipment and utensils, and single-service items. **Repeat Violation**."

"Interior of oven has heavy accumulation of black substance/grease/food debris. **Repeat Violation**."

***Chef Louisa's Corner

1699 NE 163rd St.

North Miami Beach

Ordered shut June 14

28 violations found

Also ordered shut Feb. 2, 2016

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Approximately 1 live roach on table with cake mixer, 3+ live roach in front of cook line, 2 live roaches at front counter by hand wash sink, 1 live roach under hot holding unit at front counter, 2 live roach on wall by cook line."

"Approximately 11+ Dead roaches at front counter, behind 4 dead roaches under cake display units, 7+ dead roaches by three compartment sink, 2 dead roaches in front of office, 5 dead roaches by cook line, 3 dead roaches by back door, and 1 dead roach behind Coca Cola cooler at front of establishment."

"Raw sewage on ground of establishment. Entire kitchen is covered with sewage, backing from both grease traps and floor drains."

"Sewage/wastewater backing up through floor drains. Onto kitchen floor."

"Sewage/wastewater backing up through sinks. Evidence of sewage in three compartment sink."

"Soil residue in food storage containers. Interior of microwave soiled with encrusted food debris. Interior of oven has heavy accumulation of black substance/grease/food debris. Metal stem-type thermometer soiled. Cutting board(s) stained/soiled. Accumulation of encrusted food debris on/around cake mixer head."

"Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. Cooked white rice 54°F,cooked rice and peas 54°F, lettuce 54°F; cooked pork 51°F, cooked goat 53°F, raw fish 53°F, raw sausage 53°F; cod fish 57°F; cooked pork 57°F, cooked vegetables 54°F; cooked beef feet 57°F; black beans 57°F in walk in cooler. Operator discarded all food."

"Accumulation of food debris/grease on food-contact surface. On oven, stove and prep table **Repeat Violation**."

"Objectionable odor in establishment. Objectionable odor in the front entrance of the kitchen, cook line area, three compartment sink, and back door areas."

"Dumpster overflowing garbage."

***Yambo Restaurant

1643 SW First St.

Miami

Inspection based on complaint

Ordered shut June 11

23 violations found

"1 Dead rodent present on the floor of the food preparation area, by the cook line."

"Roach activity present as evidenced by approximately 7 live roaches found on the outside frame of the food service window at the front of the restaurant."

"Food stored on floor. Observed black beans on floor. Observed water on floor."











