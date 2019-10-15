Ice 'contaminated' at Food Court Subway

While mold/slime in the ice machine is not an unusual violation, this is the first time we have seen an Inspector order the ice not be served.

A State Inspector found a moldy, slime-like substance in the ice machine at the Subway in Sawgrass Mills Mall last week.

The situation was apparently so bad the Inspector told employees to stop using the ice!

While mold/slime in the ice machine is not an unusual violation, this is the first time we have seen an Inspector order the ice not be served. The mold/slime had direct contact with the ice they were serving you.

Below is a list of all places ordered shut last week and some of their violations.

All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered clean up and re-inspection.

SUBWAY SAWGRASS MILLS MALL

12801 WEST SUNRISE BLVD.

SUNRISE

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 10/9/19 7 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area."

"Observed over 20 live flies flying around and land on mop and cleaned and sanitized utensils by the three-compartment sink."

"Over 20 live flies at front counter flying around and landing on single service drink cups and lids."

- Three live flies landed on sandwich wraps by sandwich station.

- Two live flies landing on cutting board by sandwich station.

- One live fly landed in container with tomatoes.

- Over 20 live flies on wall next to Coca Cola cooler on front line next to sandwich station.

"Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition."

"Food contaminated by mold like substance from ice machine. See stop sale."

"Observed ice in ice machine with mold like substance. See stop sale."

"Ice chute on self-service drink machine soiled/build up of mold-like substance/slime."

"Food contaminated by mold like substance from ice machine. See stop sale. Observed approximately 50 pounds of drink ice in ice machine with mold like substance in direct contact with ice. See stop sale."

"Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit.

- Observed beef (52°F - Cold Holding); cheese (50°F - Cold Holding); tomatoes (50°F) in sandwich cooler.

- Observed ham (51°F - Cold Holding) per operator items has been on station for three hours. Operator placed food items in walk in cooler for quick chill."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed two dead roaches on prep table where ice tea is made."

WATERFRONT BREWERY

201 WILLIAM STREET

KEY WEST

ORDERED SHUT: 10/10/19

27 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately 15 rodent droppings on the dry storage room floor located in the kitchen. Observed dry storage room not separated by walls within the kitchen area.

"Clean utensils or equipment stored in dirty drawer or rack. Dry storage room extra utensils."

"Slicer blade soiled with old food debris."

PHVIF MIAMI LLC.

ELEMENT MIAMI HOTEL

3525 NW 25TH STREET

MIAMI

ORDERED SHUT: 10/10/19

9 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area.

- Observed approximately 15+ live flies inside storage closet used to store chemicals, single service items and fruit, located at main kitchen area.

- Observed approximately four live flies on the exterior of reach in freezer towards back kitchen area.

- Observed approximately five live flies on clean plastic containers on shelving next to reach in freezer at back kitchen area.

- Observed approximately five live flies flying near mop sink, three compartment sink and dish machine at main kitchen area.

- Observed approximately five live flies on shelving above prep sink next to coffee station and walk in cooler at main kitchen area."

"Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance inside the ice bin. Located at main kitchen area."

"Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed milk (60°F - Cold Holding located at breakfast buffet line on top of cold plate, less than four hours."

MY LITTLE CAPTAIN GOURMET (CATERING)

18400 NW 75TH PLACE

MIAMI

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT: 10/8/19

16 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately 20 rodent dropping inside an unused oven in the kitchen next to the water heater, one rodent dropping on the floor under a milk crate in storage area. Over milk crate there is an unused warmer. Operator cleaned. **Repeat Violation**."

"Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed second walk in cooler cheese (49°F - Cold Holding); American cheese (52°F - Cold Holding); cheddar cheese (50°F - Cold Holding); milk (48°F - Cold Holding) inside walk in cooler for less than four hours as per operator. Operator moved the food items to another walk in cooler. **Corrective Action Taken** **Repeat Violation**."

CLOVE MEDITERRANEAN KITCHEN

195 SE 3RD AVENUE (DOWNTOWN MIAMI)

MIAMI

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT: 10/7/19

7 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. By hand washing sink in the by ware wash area: four live small insects resting on paper towel."

"Prep area: six-plus live small flying insects. Drink station by six juice bubblers: eight-plus live small flying insects on the drain trays"Interior of oven has heavy accumulation of black substance/grease/food debris."

"Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above. Front counter: cooked chicken (127°F - Hot Holding) reheat to 173°F; meatballs (118°F - Hot Holding) reheat to 169°F. Operator adjusted the heat from 3 to 5. Sent food to grill to reheat."

FORK ITALIA

470 WEST HILLSBORO BLVD.

DEERFIELD BEACH

ORDERED SHUT: 10/10/19

4 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"From initial inspection- Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. One live roach on wall behind hand wash sink near three compartment sink three live roaches on wall behind three compartment sink one live roach on floor by dry storage area one live roach inside empty ice bin. More than 10 live roaches inside Katom oven, one live roach inside gasket of one door reach-in cooler at front counter, one live roach on wall in dining area, eight live roaches inside Delfield reach-in cooler, 33 live roaches under prep table, one live roach on wall by rack of clean dishes, five live roaches on basket of raw potatoes and onions in prep area" **Warning**

- From follow-up inspection 2019-10-10: "One live roach on ceiling in prep area one live roach inside oven on door, one live roach on floor under table in dining area."

"From initial inspection: Dead roaches on premises. Four dead roaches on floor under front counter. One dead roach inside empty ice machine **Warning**"

- From follow-up inspection 2019-10-10: "One dead roach on floor under three-compartment sink, one dead roach on floor in hallway from dining area to bathroom, one dead roach on floor under high-top table in dining area."

THONY BEST CARIBBEAN RESTAURANT

5572 WEST OAKLAND PARK BLVD.

LAUDERHILL

ORDERED SHUT: 10/7/19 (ALSO ORDERED SHUT 12/12/2017)

18 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Over 20 live roaches left side of hand-wash sink in prep area by electric plugs by single use take out plates, five live roaches under wooden prep table in front of ovens, two live behind Frigidaire chest freezer, two live under three-compartment sink, four live under front counter where single used utensils are stored, one live roach on prep table where onions are being prepped."

"Dead roaches on premises. Five dead roaches on left side of hand wash sink in prep area, over 20 dead behind and around baking mixture next to steam table, over 20 dead behind steam table next to oven, three dead under flat surface stove next to frying pan, five dead by Frigidaire chest freezer, over 20 dead under three-compartment sink, five dead under front counter where single use utensils are stored."

"Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cooked/heated yesterday/on a previous day not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within a total of sox hours. Food has been cooling overnight. See stop sale. Observed 10 pounds of cooked chicken (47°F - Cooling); eight pounds of cooked turkey (51°F - Cooling); five pounds of cooked turkey legs (51°F - Cooling); five pounds of rice (52°F- Cooling), As per operator food items were left cooling overnight."

"Build-up of grease on nonfood-contact surface. Observed grease build up in between, around and under all cooking equipment."

"Manager lacking proof of food manager certification."

"No hot running water at three-compartment sink."

"No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees."

