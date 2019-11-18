Inspector finds owner 'living quarters' in Key West restaurant kitchen

La Bodeguita del Medio in Key West was ordered shut on November 13. Among the violations was an inspector finding sleeping quarters, complete with a mattress, in the prep kitchen.

KEY WEST, Fla. - An inspector found 300-plus rodent dropping at several different places at Super Dragon Chinese in Lauderhill last week.

Rodent activity was also found at the Jerk Machine and Tropitaste Ice Cream at the Lauderhill Mall and Localicious Jax Ice Cream across from the mall.

At the La Bodeguita del Medio Key West, the inspector found live flies but also found the owner was apparently living in the restaurant. According to the inspection, a mattress was found in a prep kitchen.

Below is a list of places and some of their violations. All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered clean up and re-inspection.

LA BODEGUITA DEL MEDIO KEY WEST

722 DUVAL STREET

KEY WEST

ORDERED SHUT 11/13/19

13 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Observed approximately 20 live flies flying around landing on slicer and equipment located in the prep kitchen towards the back of the restaurant and near the walk in cooler."

"Living/sleeping quarters that open directly into a public food service establishment without complete partitioning and/or self-closing doors. Observed owner using storage prep area for sleeping quarters with mattress inside of restaurant prep kitchen."

"Interior of oven has heavy accumulation of black substance/grease/food debris."

SUPER DRAGON CHINESE RESTAURANT

4216 NW 12TH STREET

LAUDERHILL

ORDERED SHUT 11/14/19

7 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Over 20 droppings under counter where rice is stored. Over 10 on left side of premium refrigerator. Five on left side of premium refrigerator Over 20 on shelf where rice is being cooked. Over 50 on shelf with can sodas and where cleaned sanitized pots are stored. Over 10 under three-compartment sink. Over 20 under prep table where slicer is stored. Over 20 on shelf where rice is being cooled next to cook line. Over 50 under shelf where soy sauces are stored. Over 50 under table next to cook line. Over 100 under cook line. Over 10 under shelf where microwave is stored. Over 20 on dry storage shelf next to magic chef refrigerator Over 20 on water heater."

"Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed cooked pork at 54 degrees Fahrenheit. As per operator, food has been in reach in cooler overnight."

"Interior of reach-in cooler soiled with accumulation of food residue throughout kitchen."

LOCALICIOUS JAX ICE CREAM

4220 NW 12TH STREET

LAUDERHILL

ORDERED SHUT 12/13/19

5 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Over 50 rodent droppings under counter where single use cups are stored. Over 10 dropping in drawer with cup lids. Over 10 dropping found behind ice freezer upon entering the service area. Five droppings on left side of dry storage shelf in storage area. Three droppings behind ice cream freezer next to walk-in cooler. Three droppings under three-compartment sink in kitchen area. Six droppings behind fan in service area."

JERK MACHINE

4261 NW 12TH STREET

LAUDERHILL

ORDERED SHUT 11/13/19 (ALSO ORDERED SHUT 3/29/17)

24 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed more than 50 droppings on floor behind storage shelves in kitchen area. Approximately 20 on floor inside storage room. More than 20 behind true reach-in cooler in kitchen."

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed one live with egg sac on wall by prep table."

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Observed two live flying around in kitchen/prep area and landing on foods being prepped. More than 50 live flies flying around and landing on uncut tomatoes, uncooked plantains, pumpkins, peppers on storage shelves in kitchen area. Three dead flies in show case by front-line in dining room area."

"Cooked/heated potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within six hours. See stop sale. Cooked chicken 50 lbs cooling overnight still at 45-47 degrees Fahrenheit, cooked carrots cooling overnight still at 61 degrees Fahrenheit, Cooked pork 45 – 46 degrees Fahrenheit, cornmeal porridge 48 degrees Fahrenheit, cooked rice and beans 83 degrees Fahrenheit."

"Accumulation of food debris/grease on food-contact surface. Observed inside reach-in coolers."

"Raw animal foods not properly separated from one another based upon minimum required cooking temperature in reach-in freezer — all products not commercially packaged. Observed raw shrimp stored with raw chicken in white chest reach-in freezer. Raw chicken stored above raw shrimp and crab in white chest reach-in freezer. Raw liver above sweet peppers and cut lettuce in two doors reach-in cooler."

"Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above. Observed cooked fish at 110 degrees Fahrenheit in kitchen, cooked plantain 110 degrees Fahrenheit by front-line."

"No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees."

FRANKIES PIZZA CAFE

8154 WEST MCNAB ROAD

NORTH LAUDERDALE

ORDERED SHUT 11/12/19

14 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Observed over 20 live flies flying around and landing on sodas next to exit door. Over 20 landing on pizza boxes in storage area next to dining area. Over 10 landing on uncovered Crisco container and sugar container and in storage area. Over 20 flying around and landing on slicer and prep table next to Frigidaire refrigerator. Five landing on cleaned sanitized utensils stored under prep table next to slicer. Three on cleaned sanitized ladles. Two landing on cutting board by flip top cooler. Over 10 in dirty linen basket. Five landed on uncovered 5-gallon bottle of oil in passage upon enter kitchen."

"Raw animal food not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. Observed raw hamburger stored on top of ready to eat chicken tenders."

"Interior of reach-in cooler soiled with accumulation of food residue."

TROPITASTE ICE CREAM

4263 NW 12TH STREET

LAUDERHILL

ORDERED SHUT 11/13/19

10 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed more than 10 droppings inside cabinet by frontline."

"Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine."

"No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees."

